Four midweek matches to watch

Chelsea v Arsenal @Stamford Bridge @8:15pm on Jan.21

These two teams met three weeks ago and for 75 minutes, Arsenal were the better side. But one refereeing indecision, a goal-keeping gaffe, and the normal Arsenal defensive malaise conspired to give Chelsea a 2-1 win.

It also took a change of system from Frank Lampard and a tired Gunners to give Chelsea that late win over Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal are still poor travellers while Chelsea do not have home comfort at Stamford Bridge this season, which means an intriguing match-up is in view.

Lampard will have to start just two of either Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley, Mason Mount, or N’Golo Kante with Jorginho a surety while Arteta has problems at left-back with Bukayo Saka filling in.

One thing is sure – Arsenal will start well while Chelsea will end the game stronger, whoever does the best in the time of ascendancy will take the spoils.

Current Form: Chelsea [L-W-W-D-W]; Arsenal [D-D-W-W-L]

Head to head

Sun 29/12/19 PRL Arsenal 1 – 2 Chelsea

Wed 29/05/19 UEL Chelsea 4 – 1 Arsenal

Sat 19/01/19 PRL Arsenal 2 – 0 Chelsea

Sat 18/08/18 PRL Chelsea 3 – 2 Arsenal

Wed 01/08/18 ICC Arsenal 1 – 1 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

Napoli v Lazio @Stadio San Paolo @7:45pm on Jan.21

Lazio are Serie A’s in-form team with an in-form striker in Ciro Immobile while Napoli are down on their luck under the new manager, Gennaro Gattuso.

What could be the likely outcome? Another defeat and the reality of Gattuso getting sacked by Napoli’s maverick owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, looms large over this encounter.

Napoli are further hampered by the absence of Kalidou Koulibaly, Allan, Dries Mertens, Nikola Maksimovic, Faouzi Ghoulam and Kevin Malcuit.

Simone Inzaghi’s side are in a buoyant form – boasting 11 consecutive league victories and beating Juventus to lift the Italian Super Cup trophy last month.

This might not end well for Napoli on Tuesday.

Current Form: Napoli [L-W-L-L-W]; Lazio [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sat 11/01/20 SEA Lazio 1 – 0 Napoli

Sun 20/01/19 SEA Napoli 2 – 1 Lazio

Sat 18/08/18 SEA Lazio 1 – 2 Napoli

Sat 10/02/18 SEA Napoli 4 – 1 Lazio

Wed 20/09/17 SEA Lazio 1 – 4 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 1-3 Lazio

Juventus v Roma @Allianz Stadium @8:45PM on Jan.22

When Cristiano Ronaldo is in this form – 11 goals in the last seven league games – Juventus are a juggernaut but the 2-1 victory over Roma in the league showed Paulo Fonseca’s message is getting across to the Roma players.

Roma will be without their influential young midfielder, Nicolo Zaniolo, while Maurizio Sarri will be without his preferred fullbacks – Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado – with Sandro suffering from a rib fracture. Cuadrado is down with the flu.

There should be goals in this one and looking at history, Juventus are targeting a 3-0 win – an omen that means they will be playing again in the Coppa final.

Current Form: Juventus [W-W-W-W-L]; AS Roma [W-W-L-L-W]

Head to head

Sun 12/01/20 SEA AS Roma 1 – 2 Juventus

Sun 12/05/19 SEA AS Roma 2 – 0 Juventus

Sat 22/12/18 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 AS Roma

Sun 13/05/18 SEA AS Roma 0 – 0 Juventus

Sat 23/12/17 SEA Juventus 1 – 0 AS Roma

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 AS Roma

Wolves v Liverpool @Molineux Stadium @8pm on Jan.23

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are running away with the league so the question is not if they will win the EPL after a 30-year wait but when they will win it.

Comfortably ensconced with a 16-point buffer and a game in hand, Wolves were a match for the champions in waiting but were denied a share of the spoils by tight VAR decisions that went against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Ruben Vinagre, Willy Boly, and Diogo Jota will miss this encounter while Klopp has Fabinho and Joel Matip back in his squad.

Current Form: Wolves [W-L-D-D-L]; Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

Sun 29/12/19 PRL Liverpool 1 – 0 Wolves

Sun 12/05/19 PRL Liverpool 2 – 0 Wolves

Mon 07/01/19 FAC Wolves 2 – 1 Liverpool

Fri 21/12/18 PRL Wolves 0 – 2 Liverpool

Sat 28/01/17 FAC Liverpool 1 – 2 Wolves

Prediction: Wolves 2-2 Liverpool