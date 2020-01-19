EPL: Salah seals victory for Liverpool against Manchester United

Related News

Mohamed Salah scored a last minute goal as Liverpool battled to a 2-0 win over Manchester United in the Super Sunday Premier League tie at Anfield.

Virgil Van Dijk’s first-half header had put the Reds in front and while Liverpool created chances after chances, they had to wait till the final minutes to seal a crucial win over one of their toughest rivals

With this victory, Liverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points.

David De Gea had no answer when in the 14th minute Van Dijk’s header went into the net.

Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both went close to making it two, the former steering wide from Mo Salah’s cross before the latter took too long to get his shot away after Fred had deflected into his path

Salah’s injury-time goal proved decisive in a game that Liverpool should have won far more comfortably – but might just as easily have drawn – with victory seeing their unbeaten league run stretch to 39 games.

Jurgen Klopp had Fabinho and Joel Matip back in his matchday squad, but elected to leave both on the bench as he stuck with the same XI that had started the win at Tottenham.

The German used all his substitutions and he did get the result he craved for as Liverpool are marching on to win the league in style, perhaps like the Arsenal invincibles.