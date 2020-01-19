Liverpool Vs Manchester United (LIVE UPDATES): Unbeaten Reds Face Another Tough Test

Liverpool Sadio Mane celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring the fourth goal (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Liverpool’s amazing run this season is set for another stern test this evening as they face Manchester United in the star fixture for the week in the Premier League.

While the Red Devils have been largely inconsistent this season, their performance against the ‘big teams’ is enough to cause worries for Jurgen Klopp’s side who have won just one of their last 11 Premier League games against United.

That said, United are now winless in their last four visits to Anfield in all competitions since a 1-0 win in January 2016, when Wayne Rooney scored the only goal of the game.

Going into Sunday’s game, Klopp has selected the same XI that started last weekend’s 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur.

On his part, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made three changes from the team which beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in the Emirates FA Cup on Wednesday.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates.

Kickoff at Anfield is 5.30 p.m.

