EPL Round-Up: Bukayo Saka impresses as Sheffield Hold Arsenal

Bukayo Saka was on for 90 minutes as Arsenal settled for another disappointing 1-1 draw in the Premier League tie at home to Sheffield.

Saka provided the assist as Brazilian prospect Gabriel Martinelli fired the Gunners in front on the stroke of half-time.

However, Chris Wilder’s high-flying side forced an equaliser through John Fleck seven minutes from the end.

With Saturday’s result, Sheffield United are a point and place behind Wolves in the seventh position while they remain four points ahead of Arsenal, who are languishing in tenth place.

At the Etihad, Manchester City dropped points yet again as they were forced to a 2-2 draw by Crystal Palace.

The visitors took a shock lead through Cenk Tosun and it looked like that would be enough but Sergio Aguero struck twice in the final 10 minutes to put City 2-1 up.

However, there was more drama as Wilfried Zaha‘s run and the cross was bundled into his own net by Fernandinho as the Eagles snatched a point.

With the draw, Man City momentarily close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table to 13 points but Liverpool have two games in hand. Palace sit in ninth place on 30 points.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth’s relegations fears deepened greatly with a 1-0 defeat away to bottom-placed Norwich.

Teemu Pukki scored the only goal of the game as he converted the spot-kick awarded to the Canneries.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, failed to clamber out of the drop zone as they drew 1-1 with Brighton.

Leandro Trossard took the lead for a Brighton before Jack Grealish scored an equaliser, assisted by Douglas Luiz.

Villa remain a point from safety and 17th-placed Watford, who are level on points with West Ham United.

David Moyes’ present side drew 1-1 at home to his former club Everton,

Issa Diop gave the Hammers a lead five minutes from the break, which they surrendered within four minutes to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi was expectedly missing in action for Everton as he is yet to fully recover from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him in the past weeks.