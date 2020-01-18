Top five midfielders on free transfers this season

Related News

While many clubs are willing to break the bank to get quality additions to their teams, there are a handful of players that could actually be gotten for free.

These players are running out of contracts and they have not agreed to new deals to stay on with their respective teams.

Indeed, signing a player on a free transfer is a cost-effective way of recruitment and there will be plenty of bargain players available for no fee in the summer of 2020.

Here is a selection of top midfielders on free transfers this season.

Christian Eriksen [Credit express.co.uk]

Christian Eriksen: Tottenham

After his side’s Champions League final loss to Liverpool last June, Eriksen expressed his desire to seek a fresh challenge away from north London but a summer move did not come for Danish playmaker.

With the likes of Real Madrid reportedly interested in his services, it seems unlikely Eriksen will renew his deal at Tottenham and would most likely leave the club for free in the summer.

Gotze [Photo Credit Independent.co.uk]

Mario Gotze: Borussia Dortmund

Gotze’s has seen his importance and influence at Borussia Dortmund diminish for a couple of years now and, with his contract winding down, he could seek a move elsewhere for a fresh challenge in order to reignite his career.

At just 27, the midfielder still has great potential to excel elsewhere.

Blaise Matuidi [credit junventus]

: Juventus

The Impressive midfielder has entered the last six months of his contract, though reports have suggested that the Turin side are keen on tying the France international down for another year until 2021.

Luka Modric [Photo: Instagram @lukamodric10]

Luka Modric: Real Madrid

After a hugely successful 2018 which culminated in lifting a third consecutive Champions League trophy with Real Madrid and leading Croatia to the final of the World Cup and picked up the Ballon d’Or ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Modric’s star has faded.

Madrid have not shown interest in renewing Modric’s contract and that could see him head elsewhere in the Summer.

Nemanja Matic [credit bleacher report]

Nemanja Matic: Manchester United

The 31-year old is in the final stage of his contract and he is already attracting interest from top clubs like Juventus among others.

United have made it clear they do not want to lose Matic on a free transfer, and have told him they plan to trigger the 12-month option in his contract soon, many are watching with keen attention how this will finally pan out.