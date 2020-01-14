Why I’m not buying Arsenal now – Dangote

Related News

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has given some insights into why he is yet to meet his words with actions regarding his widely reported planned takeover of Premier League club, Arsenal.

Mr Dangote has made no secret of his desire to take over the North London club in the past and has made several statements about launching a future takeover bid in the past.

However, the 62-year-old has said he will revisit his plan to buy Arsenal in 2021 after the completion of multi-billion dollar projects.

Dangote is the founder of the multinational conglomerate, Dangote Group, which deals with products like cement, sugar, salt, flour and steel, among others and is currently building a refinery in Lekki, Lagos State.

“It is a team that, yes, I would like to buy someday, but what I keep saying is we have $20billion worth of projects and that’s what I really want to concentrate on,” Dangote told the David Rubenstein Show.

“I’m trying to finish building the company and then after we finish, maybe sometime in 2021 we can.

“I’m not buying Arsenal right now, I’m buying Arsenal when I finish all these projects because I’m trying to take the company to the next level.”

The Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League table with 28 points after 22 games – four points adrift of a European spot.

Stan Kroenke holds the majority of shares at Arsenal presently but he could be relegated to the background if Dangote indeed follows through his resolve to buy Arsenal when he is ready.

Uzbek-born billionaire, Alisher Usmanov, was previously eyed as a potential challenger to Kroenke to take over control of the club, only for the Russian to be bought by his rival.