Sikiru Alimi joins Tunisian club from Lobi Stars

Super Eagles and now erstwhile Lobi Stars striker, Sikiru Alimi, has completed a big move to Tunisia where he has joined one of the country’s top clubs, Stade Tunisien.

Stade Tunisien confirmed the acquisition of Alimi on Monday via an official statement though the financial details of the move were not made public.

There are reports suggesting that the deal for Alimi is one of the most expensive ever in the history of Stade Tunisien

Alimi was not part of the Lobi stars team that defeated MFM 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 14 in Makurdi at the weekend.

The former Sunshine Stars striker has already recorded five goals in NPFL so far this season.

Stade Tunisien is a football club from Bardo that plays in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1.

They are currently occupying the third position in the table with 24 points from 13 games.

Speaking after putting pen to the transfer paper, Alimi expressed delight at the move while reiterating that he is in for business to help his side with as many goals as possible to aid their push for the title.

“I’m excited to be here in Tunisia, my mission as a footballer is to play and score goals”

“They have a good footballing structure and foundation, Once again I’m happy to be here, he disclosed.

Alimi scored five goals for Lobi Stars in the CAF champions league last season and helped his team to finish fifth in NPFL.

Tunisia already houses a lot of Nigerian players including the likes Junior Lokosa, Kingsley Sokari, among others.