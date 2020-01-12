CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba win big, Rangers fumble again

Related News

The two teams representing Nigeria in the CAF Confederations Cup Enyimba and Enugu Rangers enjoyed contrasting fortunes on Sunday in their respective home games.

While Enyimba brightened their chance of progressing into the quarter-final stage of this competition with a resounding 4-1 victory over Paradou AC of Algeria, Rangers could only force FC Noaudhibou to a 1-1 draw at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

Enyimba had the first taste of action on Sunday at their home ground in Aba and they did not disappoint despite recently parting ways with their manager, Usman Abd’Allah, who was temporarily replaced by Fatai Osho.

A hat trick from forward Stanley Dimgba inspired the People’s Elephant to the massive win in the Group D clash on Sunday in Aba.

Dimgba provided a man-of-the-match performance as he was involved in three goals by his side, with Victor Mbaoma the other.

Enyimba led 3-0 at the break, adding one in the second half before Abdelkahar Kadri grabbed a consolation for the visitors in the dying embers of the game.

The victory was what the People’s Elephant needed to revive their hopes after two previous losses

Enyimba, two-time African champions, leapfrogs Paradou into second place on six points, one shy of leaders Hassania Agadir, who face Ivorian debutants San Pedro later on Sunday in Agadir.

FC Noaudhibou and Rangers chances of progressing to the knockout phases of the Total CAF Confederations Cup suffered a blow after they played to a 1-1 draw in Enugu on Sunday to each move to two points after four matches.

Ibrahim Olawoyin rescued a point for the Flying Antelopes with a second-half penalty after Yasin Elwely had given Nouadhibou a first half lead.

The two sides will have to win both their remaining matches to have any realistic hope of progressing to the last eight with the Mauritanians playing away to second-placed Al Masry and at home against leaders Pyramids while Rangers also face the two Egyptian teams in home and away alternates.