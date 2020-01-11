Tottenham Vs Liverpool LIVE UPDATES: Mourinho Seeks To End Reds’ Unbeaten Run

Related News

First-place Liverpool are away to Tottenham Hotspur in the star fixture in the Premier League for the weekend.

Aside from extending their lead at the top of the EPL log, Liverpool could be setting a new record tonight if they win.

This will be best-ever start in the 131-year history of English top-flight football.

However, Jurgen Klopp knows he has a tough task ahead as he goes up against a familiar foe in Jose Mourinho, who has spoiled the Liverpool party on more than one occasion in the past.

Kickoff is 6.30 pm

Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Moura, Alli, Son

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Liverpool with the kickoff at the Tottenham StadiumLiverpool come quite close… double chance for the RedsSon with a shot off target. passing the ball to Lucas Moura would have made better sense so Spurs have blown a good chance thereFree kick for Liverpool in a promising position… BLOCKEDDele Alli manages to whip a shot but no hassles for LiverpoolYELLOW CARD: Joe Gomez booked for a foul on SonGOAL> Liverpool take a 1 – 0 lead thanks to Roberto Firmino.Salah wriggles through gets in a shot but off-targetThree minutes added timeHalf Time Tottenham 0-1 LiverpoolSecond half back onLucas Moura losses balance as he fires a quick shot… Good start by Spurs in the second halfFree kick for TottenhamLiverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold misses with an attempt on goal.It’s difficult to comprehend that Tottenham have conceded 20 goals in their 13 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitionsDele Alli blocked as he makes a run into the Liverpool boxSon shoots blocked for corner kick as Spurs continue to push for an equaliserJurgen klopp makes his first change as he pulls off Oxlade Chamberlain for LalanaSadio Mane gets a shot on target.. but no goal for LiverpoolBest chance .. Moura passes to Son but he fails to bury the ball in the net and he is disappointed even with himselfSUB: Sadio Mane is pulled off for Divock OrigiMourinho left devastated as Tottenham lose another big chanceGiovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur gets in a strike but is off-target.Free kick for Liverpool as Lamela is adjudged to have fouled LallanaLamela tries a shot from distance, not strong enough to trouble the Liverpool goalkeeperDivock Origi comes close to doubling Liverpool’s leadSUB: Mo Salah has been taken off for ShaqiriThree minutes added timeFULL-TIME Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool