Tottenham Vs Liverpool LIVE UPDATES: Mourinho Seeks To End Reds’ Unbeaten Run

First-place Liverpool are away to Tottenham Hotspur in the star fixture in the Premier League for the weekend.

Aside from extending their lead at the top of the EPL log, Liverpool could be setting a new record tonight if they win.

This will be best-ever start in the 131-year history of English top-flight football.

However, Jurgen Klopp knows he has a tough task ahead as he goes up against a familiar foe in Jose Mourinho, who has spoiled the Liverpool party on more than one occasion in the past.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.

Kickoff is 6.30 pm

Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Moura, Alli, Son

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Liverpool with the kickoff at the Tottenham Stadium

Liverpool come quite close… double chance for the Reds

Son with a shot off target. passing the ball to Lucas Moura would have made better sense so Spurs have blown a good chance there

Free kick for Liverpool in a promising position… BLOCKED

Dele Alli manages to whip a shot but no hassles for Liverpool

YELLOW CARD: Joe Gomez booked for a foul on Son

GOAL> Liverpool take a 1 – 0 lead thanks to Roberto Firmino.

Salah wriggles through gets in a shot but off-target

Three minutes added time

Half Time Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

Second half back on

Lucas Moura losses balance as he fires a quick shot… Good start by Spurs in the second half

Free kick for Tottenham

Liverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold misses with an attempt on goal.

It’s difficult to comprehend that Tottenham have conceded 20 goals in their 13 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions

Dele Alli blocked as he makes a run into the Liverpool box

Son shoots blocked for corner kick as Spurs continue to push for an equaliser

Jurgen klopp makes his first change as he pulls off Oxlade Chamberlain for Lalana

Sadio Mane gets a shot on target.. but no goal for Liverpool

Best chance .. Moura passes to Son but he fails to bury the ball in the net and he is disappointed even with himself

SUB: Sadio Mane is pulled off for Divock Origi

Mourinho left devastated as Tottenham lose another big chance

Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur gets in a strike but is off-target.

Free kick for Liverpool as Lamela is adjudged to have fouled Lallana

Lamela tries a shot from distance, not strong enough to trouble the Liverpool goalkeeper

Divock Origi comes close to doubling Liverpool’s lead

SUB: Mo Salah has been taken off for Shaqiri

Three minutes added time

FULL-TIME Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool

