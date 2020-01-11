Tottenham Vs Liverpool LIVE UPDATES: Mourinho Seeks To End Reds’ Unbeaten Run

First-place Liverpool are away to Tottenham Hotspur in the star fixture in the Premier League for the weekend.
Aside from extending their lead at the top of the EPL log, Liverpool could be setting a new record tonight if they win.
This will be best-ever start in the 131-year history of English top-flight football.
However, Jurgen Klopp knows he has a tough task ahead as he goes up against a familiar foe in Jose Mourinho, who has spoiled the Liverpool party on more than one occasion in the past.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates.
Kickoff is 6.30 pm
Tottenham XI: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose, Winks, Eriksen, Moura, Alli, Son
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane
Liverpool with the kickoff at the Tottenham Stadium
Liverpool come quite close… double chance for the Reds
Son with a shot off target. passing the ball to Lucas Moura would have made better sense so Spurs have blown a good chance there
Free kick for Liverpool in a promising position… BLOCKED
Dele Alli manages to whip a shot but no hassles for Liverpool
YELLOW CARD: Joe Gomez booked for a foul on Son
GOAL> Liverpool take a 1 – 0 lead thanks to Roberto Firmino.
Salah wriggles through gets in a shot but off-target
Three minutes added time
Half Time Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool
Second half back on
Lucas Moura losses balance as he fires a quick shot… Good start by Spurs in the second half
Free kick for Tottenham
Liverpool FC’s Trent Alexander-Arnold misses with an attempt on goal.
It’s difficult to comprehend that Tottenham have conceded 20 goals in their 13 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions
Dele Alli blocked as he makes a run into the Liverpool box
Son shoots blocked for corner kick as Spurs continue to push for an equaliser
Jurgen klopp makes his first change as he pulls off Oxlade Chamberlain for Lalana
Sadio Mane gets a shot on target.. but no goal for Liverpool
Best chance .. Moura passes to Son but he fails to bury the ball in the net and he is disappointed even with himself
SUB: Sadio Mane is pulled off for Divock Origi
Mourinho left devastated as Tottenham lose another big chance
Giovani Lo Celso of Tottenham Hotspur gets in a strike but is off-target.
Free kick for Liverpool as Lamela is adjudged to have fouled Lallana
Lamela tries a shot from distance, not strong enough to trouble the Liverpool goalkeeper
Divock Origi comes close to doubling Liverpool’s lead
SUB: Mo Salah has been taken off for Shaqiri
Three minutes added time
FULL-TIME Tottenham 0-1 Liverpool