Nigeria eyes 2020 Africa Women’s Nations Cup hosting right

After failing in the quest to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed it is interested in hosting the 2020 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Aside from Nigeria, the Confederation of African Football president, Ahmad Ahmad, has revealed that Equatorial Guinea are also interested in hosting the continent’s biggest women football competition.

After the original host, Congo-Brazaville pulled out of the hosting of the 12-team event last year, CAF is in a dire need to find a capable host for the finals.

Mr Ahmad explained that a final decision will be made at its next executive committee meeting next week January 15.

“We’ve formally written to CAF about the interest to host the event,” NFF’s director of communications Ademola Olajire told BBC Sport.

“We are working on the bidding documents and we should get it over to CAF soon.”

The last major tournament hosted by Nigeria was the 2009 Under-17 World Cup, 10 years after the country hosted the under-20 version.

Defending champion Nigeria have previously hosted and won the Women’s Nations Cup in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Aside from having the necessary facilities, officials believe Nigeria remains the home of female football in Africa and should not be denied the chance to host the continent again.

“This is the home of women’s football and the leading football nation in the continent,” Mr Olajire added.

“I believe it’s the right time to do it again. We’ve done it before and we believe it will be like bringing it home again.”

Four cities – Lagos, Benin City, Asaba and Uyo have been penciled down to host the AWCON games if indeed Nigeria is given the right to host.

There have been no dates set for the 2020 tournament, but it is usually held in the second half of the year. The last finals were in Ghana where Nigeria beat South Africa to the top prize.

Six nations have hosted the event since it switched to a tournament format in 1998, Nigeria and South Africa have both staged it thrice, Equatorial Guinea (twice), while Namibia, Cameroon and Ghana have all staged it once.