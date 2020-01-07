Carabao Cup: Manchester City inch closer to final after derby win

Related News

Manchester City are in the pole position to make it to the final of this season’s Carabao Cup following the massive 3-1 win they recorded away from home against their fierce rivals United on Tuesday night.

City enjoyed a bright start at Old Trafford as they raced to a three-goal lead and even though Marcus Rashford pulled one back for Manchester United, it did little to change the complexion of the first leg tie.

Having lost 2-1 to their local rivals in the Premier League a month ago, Pep Guardiola sprung a tactical surprise by starting with no recognised striker in a strong-looking line-up.

Guardiola’s tactics worked well as City ran the United defence ragged though United were missing the services of injured Harry Maguire.

It was Bernardo Silva that set the tone with a wondrous strike before he provided the assist for Riyad Mahrez to double the tally. An Andreas Pereira own goal gave City a 3-0 lead at the break.

With an inproved performance in the second half, Rashford got a goal back to give United a glimmer of hope ahead of the second leg in three weeks, but a first final since they won the competition in 2017 already looks beyond them.

The two meet for the second leg on January 29.

More immediately, United host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday, while City head to Aston Villa a day later as they continue the chase to catch up with Liverpool.