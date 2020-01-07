Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): Rivals fight for Carabao Cup final ticket

Related News

Eternal rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are set for another titanic battle as they face off at Old Trafford in the first leg of their eagerly anticipated semi-final clash in the Carabao Cup tonight.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have opted to use youth throughout this tournament, so it will be interesting to see if they would stick to their guns now that so much is at stake.

A comprehensive win for either side would see them effectively place one foot in the final, but with both sides facing hectic schedules many wonder if a place in the Cup final will be seen as a top priority.

Regardless of who will be out on the pitch, the Manchester derby is always a tasty, action-packed affair and tonight will be no different.

There have been seven League Cup meetings between these two sides before, and the honours are evenly matched at three wins apiece with one draw.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as we enjoy an old rivalry in a new decade

Kickoff is 9.00 p.m.

Line ups

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Williams; Fred, Andreas; James, Lingard, Rashford; Greenwood

Man City XI: Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling

Kick-off at Old Trafford as City get the game underway

Mike Dean is the referee in charge here tonight

More of the action taking place in the Manchester United half of the pitch

Quick free kick taken by United

Manchester United finally flagged offside after an initial good run from the right flank by Rashford

GOAL Bernando Silva with a thunderbolt!!!

Out of nothing, Silva cuts in off the left and arrows a stunner into the top corner.

Brillant run form Mahrez but his final shot is blocked

United survive another onslaught from Manchester City as the double shot is blocked

GOAL… Mahrez doubles the lead for City

Good first touch by the Algerian leaving De Gea helpless!!

And the goals keep rushing in… Manchester City with the third goal

Perreira with an own goal

Raheem Sterling comes close to adding to the tally but the English international could not connect well

Half Time Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City

Second half back on

Manchester United finally with a shot on goal albeit a weak one

City fans singing: “We want you to stay, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we want you to stay”…

De Bruyne has been a menace for the United backline, he gets a pass across to Sterling, who shoots straight against the nearest United defender.

Yellow card for Fred

The Brazillian trips Mahrez and goes into the book,

Williams with a reckless challenge on Mahrez but the Algerian was smart enough

Williams with a reckless challenge on Mahrez but the Algerian smart enough

Freekick for United but Rashford’s effort is over the bar

According to Opta stats, Manchester United have conceded three first-half goals in a match at Old Trafford for the first time since May 1997 against Middlesbrough.

GOAL…. Rashford pulls one back!

Greenwood with the assist and United now have a fighting chance with almost 20 minutes left in this first leg tie

Kevin De Bryune gives way for Gabriel Jesus

Manchester United make their own change as Anthony Martial takes the place of Greenwood upfront

Substitution Riyad Mahrez out for Philip Foden

City spreading passes as they look to kill the game with a final punch

three minutes added time

Full-time Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City