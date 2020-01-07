Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): Rivals fight for Carabao Cup final ticket

Eternal rivals Manchester United and Manchester City are set for another titanic battle as they face off at Old Trafford in the first leg of their eagerly anticipated semi-final clash in the Carabao Cup tonight.
Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola have opted to use youth throughout this tournament, so it will be interesting to see if they would stick to their guns now that so much is at stake.
A comprehensive win for either side would see them effectively place one foot in the final, but with both sides facing hectic schedules many wonder if a place in the Cup final will be seen as a top priority.
Regardless of who will be out on the pitch, the Manchester derby is always a tasty, action-packed affair and tonight will be no different.
There have been seven League Cup meetings between these two sides before, and the honours are evenly matched at three wins apiece with one draw.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for live updates as we enjoy an old rivalry in a new decade
Kickoff is 9.00 p.m.
Line ups
Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Williams; Fred, Andreas; James, Lingard, Rashford; Greenwood
Man City XI: Bravo, Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling
Kick-off at Old Trafford as City get the game underway
Mike Dean is the referee in charge here tonight
More of the action taking place in the Manchester United half of the pitch
Quick free kick taken by United
Manchester United finally flagged offside after an initial good run from the right flank by Rashford
GOAL Bernando Silva with a thunderbolt!!!
Out of nothing, Silva cuts in off the left and arrows a stunner into the top corner.
Brillant run form Mahrez but his final shot is blocked
United survive another onslaught from Manchester City as the double shot is blocked
GOAL… Mahrez doubles the lead for City
Good first touch by the Algerian leaving De Gea helpless!!
And the goals keep rushing in… Manchester City with the third goal
Perreira with an own goal
Raheem Sterling comes close to adding to the tally but the English international could not connect well
Half Time Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City
Second half back on
Manchester United finally with a shot on goal albeit a weak one
City fans singing: “We want you to stay, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, we want you to stay”…
De Bruyne has been a menace for the United backline, he gets a pass across to Sterling, who shoots straight against the nearest United defender.
Yellow card for Fred
The Brazillian trips Mahrez and goes into the book,
Williams with a reckless challenge on Mahrez but the Algerian was smart enough
Freekick for United but Rashford’s effort is over the bar
According to Opta stats, Manchester United have conceded three first-half goals in a match at Old Trafford for the first time since May 1997 against Middlesbrough.
GOAL…. Rashford pulls one back!
Greenwood with the assist and United now have a fighting chance with almost 20 minutes left in this first leg tie
Kevin De Bryune gives way for Gabriel Jesus
Manchester United make their own change as Anthony Martial takes the place of Greenwood upfront
Substitution Riyad Mahrez out for Philip Foden
City spreading passes as they look to kill the game with a final punch
three minutes added time
Full-time Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City