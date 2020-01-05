NPFL Round-Up: Plateau United crush Enyimba

Related News

The weather in Jos is harsh and so was the treatment melted out to Enyimba in Sunday’s Matchday 12 Nigeria Professional League tie against Plateau United.

Plateau United hammered Enyimba 4-0 to consolidate on their number one position on the NPFL standings.

This is the heaviest defeat in recent times for the People’s Elephant who incidentally are the reigning NPFL champions as well as the NPFL club of the decade.

Usman Abd’Allah’s men started quite well and actually held their host until the 38th minute when Uche Onwuasoanya broke the deadlock to give Plateau United a 1-0 lead, and that was how it ended in the first half.

While many thought Enyimba will mount a fightback in the second half, the two-time African champions instead capitulated as Ibrahim Mustapha doubled Plateau United’s lead just before the hour-mark.

Thereafter, quick-fire goals from Abba Umar in the 72nd and 74th minute saw Plateau United romping to a big win in their opening game of 2020.

However, they ended with 10 men as their captain, Daniel Itodo, was sent off for a second booking offence.

Another big win was also recorded in Uyo, where NPFL new boys, Dakkada FC, hammered another newly-promoted side, Adamawa United, 4-1.

Moses Effiong recorded a hat trick after scoring two first half goals and another in the second half.

Femi Ajayi was also on target for Dakkada while Eka Unegbe’s 11th goal was the only one for the visitors.

The games in Bauchi and Kano ended in stalemates as Wikki Tourist played 1-1 against Kastina United same way Kano Pillars settled for similar scoreline against hard-fighting Warri Wolves.

Lobi Stars, Rivers United and Kwara United all got 2-0 wins over Sunshine Stars, MFM and Abia Warriors respectively.

NPFL RESULTS MD 12

Jigawa GS 0-1 Akwa Utd

Akarandut Orok 45+1’

Wikki 1-1 Katsina Utd

Manu Garba 13’ – Joseph Atule 86’

Heartland 2-1 Rangers

Abiodun Thompson 54’, Sadiq Abubakar 85’ – Traore Issif 47’

Dakkada 4-1 Adamawa Utd

Moses Effiong 1’, 17’, 67’ Femi Ajayi 56’ – Eka Unegbe 11’

Nasarawa Utd 3-2 FC Ifeanyiubah

Abubakar Lawal 12’ (PEN), 59’ (PEN) Esosa Igbinoba 46’ – Jimoh Badamosi 51’ (PEN), 61’ (PEN)

Plateau Utd 4-0 Enyimba

Uche Onwuasoanya 38’, Ibrahim Mustapha 59’, Abba Umar 72’, 74’

Kwara Utd 2-0 Abia Warriors

Alamayo Abdulrazaq 75’, Stephen Adah 89’

Rivers Utd 2-0 MFM

Ossy Martins 28’, Nelson Esor 48’

Lobi 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Ebube Duru 81’, Abdulkarim Mumuni 90+2’

Kano Pillars 1-1 Wolves

Auwali Ali 5’ – Charles Atsimene 90’