Four matches to watch this weekend

Plateau United v Enyimba @New Jos Stadium @4pm on Jan.5

Six points separate Nigeria Professional Football League [NPFL] leaders, Plateau United and Enyimba, who sit in 10th place, though the Aba side have two games in hand because of their involvement in the CAF Confederations Cup. Plateau United have won four of their five home matches while Enyimba are yet to win away this season. The Jos-based side will also look for an immediate response to the 3-0 loss suffered away to Abia Warriors on Matchday 11. Plateau United’s Abdu Maikaba mentioned fatigue as the main cause of the defeat having spent two days on the road to Umuahia. “Halfway to Makurdi, our bus broke down and we stayed for over seven hours repairing the bus,” Maikaba told the NPFL website. Will United have rested enough to get all three points off Enyimba or will the defending league champions have the guile to escape defeat?

Current Form: Plateau [L-W-D-W-L]; Enyimba [L-D-D-L-W]

Head to head

14/02/18 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Plateau

04/06/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Plateau

18/01/17 NPF Plateau 3 – 1 Enyimba

24/07/16 NPF Plateau 2 – 0 Enyimba

24/03/16 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Plateau

Prediction: Plateau 2-1 Enyimba

Liverpool v Everton @Anfield @4pm on Jan.5

This is the 235th Merseyside derby with the teams on opposite sides of achievements. Liverpool are European and world champions and are on course to rule the league after 30 years while Everton have started another rebuild with the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti. Everton have not beaten Liverpool in their last 20 meetings, their last win coming in 2011. We expect Jurgen Klopp to make extensive changes to his side to keep their freshness. Recruit, Takumi Minamino should get his debut for Liverpool with Ancelotti expected to send out a very strong team to gain momentum. The Italian said at the pre-match press conference his team must be perfect to beat the runaway league leaders. “You have to produce a great performance; a normal performance is not enough against them. Everything has to be perfect – no mistakes, work hard, intensity – the game has to be complete.” It should be a very lively encounter.

Current Form: Liverpool [W-W-W-W-W]; Everton [L-W-W-D-L]

Head to head

04/12/19 PRL Liverpool 5 – 2 Everton

03/03/19 PRL Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

02/12/18 PRL Liverpool 1 – 0 Everton

07/04/18 PRL Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

05/01/18 FAC Liverpool 2 – 1 Everton

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton

Napoli v Inter Milan @Stadio San Paolo @7:45pm on Jan.6

The San Paolo has been a tough place to visit for Inter Milan – their last win on that ground coming in October 1997. Inter, under new manager, Antonio Conte, have risen to the Serie A summit, scoring goals and have tasted just one league defeat all season. Napoli sacked Carlo Ancelotti and employed former AC Milan player and manager, Gennaro Gattuso, to revive the fortunes of Juventus’ closest challengers for the past two seasons, having already fallen 18 points and seven places behind Monday’s visitors. Early signs have been average, but taking Inter’s scalp could kick off an extended winning run. Napoli will have to do without the injured Kalidou Koulibaly. Conte will set up his team for the rapid counter, soaking up all Napoli possession – sucking them in and hitting at every opportunity.

Current Form: Napoli [W-L-W-D-L]; Inter Milan [W-D-L-D-W]

Head to head

19/05/19 SEA Napoli 4 – 1 Inter Milan

26/12/18 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 0 Napoli

11/03/18 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 0 Napoli

21/10/17 SEA Napoli 0 – 0 Inter Milan

30/04/17 SEA Inter Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 2-4 Inter Milan

Getafe v Real Madrid @Coliseum Alfonso Perez @3pm on Jan.4

Real Madrid lost the opportunity to start 2020 at par with Barcelona, so traveling to face a dangerous team as Getafe needs all the caution and experience to ensure they snag all three points. Zinedine Zidane is without the suspended Sergio Ramos, and Eden Hazard is still out injured. Jose Bordalas’ Getafe team exceeded expectations in the first half of the season and are just seven points off their visitors, in sixth place – two points off a Champions League place. Angel Luis Rodriguez Diaz will lead the Getafe assault, having already scored eight league goals while Los Blancos have Karim Benzema in good form though they have drawn their last three league games.

Current Form: Getafe [L-W-W-W-W]; Real Madrid [D-D-D-W-W]

Head to head

25/04/19 LAL Getafe 0 – 0 Real Madrid

19/08/18 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 0 Getafe

03/03/18 LAL Real Madrid 3 – 1 Getafe

14/10/17 LAL Getafe 1 – 2 Real Madrid

16/04/16 LAL Getafe 1 – 5 Real Madrid

Prediction: Getafe 0-2 Real Madrid