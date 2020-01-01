EPL: Arteta leads Arsenal to Victory Over Manchester United

Arsenal players celebrates Sokratis goal (Photo Credit: Reuters on Google)
The gunners celebrates Sokratis goal (Photo Credit: Reuters on Google)

The new Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has finally secured his first victory with the Gunners following their New Year day triumph over Manchester United.

Arteta who started his reign at Arsenal with a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth before losing to city rivals Chelsea in the London Derby oversaw a 2-0 win over the Red Devils on Wednesday.

Nicolas Pepe and Sokratis got the crucial goals that helped Arsenal end their miserable home run which had seen them lose five consecutive home matches across all competitions.

Arsenal took the lead inside 10 minutes as Kolasinac brought the ball all the way into Manchester United’s half without trouble, before squaring a pass to the edge of the six-yard box.

Lindelof unknowingly gets a touch to it, which diverts it into the path of Pepe who via a simple finish with the inside of his foot beat De Gea and made it 1-0.

Arsenal has scored many goals through free kicks this season and they milked that set piece agian when Pepe’s corner was flicked on at the near post by Lacazette, forcing De Gea to quickly palm it away.

Unfortunately for the goalkeeper, he turned it right into the path of Sokratis, who blasts his chance high into the roof of the net, 2-0.

For the New Year tie, Arteta made four changes with Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sead Kolasinac, Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe recalled to the starting XI after Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea.

The selection was spot on as his choice of players won an away game without conceding.

After getting past United, Arsenal will host Leeds United on January 6 in the FA Cup, while Manchester United travel to face Wolves in the same competition on Saturday.

