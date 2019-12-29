Abraham seals victory as Chelsea beat Arsenal in London derby

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham and Mateo Kovacic
Tammy Abraham provided the winning goal as Chelsea came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the final London derby for 2019 at the Emirates stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners had a bright start with Pierre Aubameyang giving the hosts the lead in the 13th minute.

However Chelsea turned the game on its head late in the second half with Jorginho tapping in the equaliser before Abraham sealed victory four minutes after.

Before Sunday’s game, the Gunners had previously never lost a home Premier League game against Chelsea after scoring first but record has been broken in Mikel Arteta’s first outing at the Emirates.

The victory comes few days after Chelsea won another London derby away at Tottenham, 0-2.

On Sunday, Frank Lampard started with the same formation as against Tottenham, a 3-4-3 formation.

After conceding an early goal due to an error by the Italian left wing back, Emerson, Lampard made an early substitution. Emerson, who made other errors, was replaced with another Italian, Jorginho, in the 34th minute.

Chelsea never looked back from then as they dominated the game to secure the victory.

With the win, Chelsea fortified their fourth position on the league table as they are now four points ahead of Manchester United who are fifth.

