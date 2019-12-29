EPL: West Ham sack Pellegrini as Iheanacho wrecks Hammers

Related News

Another managerial casualty has been recorded in the Premier League as West Ham United have announced that they have parted ways with their erstwhile manager, Manuel Pellegrini

Pellegrini is leaving West Ham on a low as the Hammers are just a place and a point above the relegation zone after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City, their fourth loss in a row at the London Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho who was given the chance to blossom at Manchester City while Pellegrini was in charge at the Etihad Stadium inadvertently contributed to the sacking of his former boss; having helped the Foxes to victory over the Hammers with his opening goal.

Pellegrini joined West Ham in May 2018 and oversaw a 10th-placed finish last season.

But although they started the 2019/20 strongly, sitting fourth after Matchweek 7, West Ham’s form has since dipped, with only seven points from their last 12 matches.

“It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision,” joint-chairman David Sullivan said in a club statement. “Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure to work with someone of his calibre.

“However, it has become clear that a change is required to get the Club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

West Ham are next in action on New Year’s Day, at home to AFC Bournemouth, the team immediately above them in the table.

ENGLAND – PREMIER LEAGUE DECEMBER 28

Brighton & Hove Albion 2 – 0 AFC Bournemouth

Newcastle United 1 – 2 Everton

Southampton 1 – 1 Crystal Palace

Watford 3 – 0 Aston Villa

Norwich City 2 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United 1 – 2 Leicester City

Burnley 0 – 2 Manchester United