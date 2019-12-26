EPL: Firmino scores twice as Liverpool pummel Leicester City

Liverpool celebrates after scoring
Liverpool celebrates after scoring

Roberto Firmino scored twice as Liverpool hit Leicester City 4-0 in the final Premier League tie on Boxing Day.

Having barely won the reverse fixture by a lone goal at Anfield, many had nursed fears that Liverpool’s unbeaten run may just end at the King Power stadium.

However, the Reds showed why they are European and World champions as they simply took Leicester City to the cleaners.

Firmino set the tone for the night with the opening goal in the 31st minute.

While it was expected that Leicester City will mount a fightback in the second half, it was then they capitulated.

The Foxes conceded three goals in eight minutes with James Milner scoring from the penalty spot before Firmino and Trent Alexander Arnold added one each.

Victory on Boxing Day has helped the Reds take a significant step towards their chase for the EPL title

READ ALSO: Four matches to watch this weekend

They temporarily are now 13 points clear at the top at least until Manchester City have the chance to close the gap to 11 when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Before this Boxing Day knock out, the Foxes were unbeaten in front of their own fans this campaign.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.