Tottenham Vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Mourinho, Lampard battle in London Derby

The final Premier League game before Christmas has pitched London rivals Tottenham Hotspur against Chelsea.

It is another chance for Jose Mourinho to take a dig at one of his former clubs but more importantly an opportunity for Spurs to break into the top four having spent most of the season outside the coveted zone.

Mourinho has overseen four wins from his five league games in charge of Spurs so far, whereas Frank Lampard’s Chelsea have suffered a wildly contrasting run of form with four defeats from their last five.

Aside from the poor run of form of Chelsea, a look into the history books show that Mourinho has never lost a home game against a team he has previously managed; winning 12 of 13 such matches.

If indeed the Portuguese manager pulls this one through with another victory on Sunday that would see Tottenham win three successive Premier League games for the first time since February.

While many would regard Lampard as an apprentice to Mourinho, the former has already gotten one over his former boss in the dugout when his Derby County side beat Manchester United last year.

With so much to play for in this London Derby, we anticipate an entertaining tie at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

Kickoff is 5.30 p.m.

Team News

Tottenham: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Sissoko, Dier; Lucas, Dele, Son, Kane

Subs: Vorm, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Eriksen

Chelsea: Kepa, Zouma, Rudiger, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Willian, Mount, Abraham

Subs: Christensen, Jorginho, Caballero, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Batshuayi, James