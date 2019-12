Related News

Everton have named Italian Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.

The announcement was made just before Everton’s game against Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ancelotti replaces Marco Silva who was sacked about a month ago as Everton manager following a string of poor results.

Duncan Ferguson temporarily took charge as interim manager after Silva’s sack.

READ ALSO:

Ancelotti was only recently sacked as manager of Italian side, Napoli, despite helping the team qualify for the next round of the Champions League from a tough group.

Ancelotti will be among the spectators to watch his new struggling team take on struggling Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal’s new coach, Mikel Arteta, will take charge of the team for the first time on Saturday.