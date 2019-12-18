El Clasico: Barcelona, Real Madrid play out goalless draw

Related News

Barcelona and Real Madrid settled for a barren draw in Wednesday night’s El Clasico at Camp Nou.

Both teams had decent chances to make the breakthrough during the La Liga affair, but they fluffed their chances in a feisty clash that produced eight yellow cards.

With Wednesday’s stalemate, Barca remain top of the table on goal difference heading into the final matchday of 2019.

Barca started brighter of the two teams and they had a half-chance inside the first four minutes.

However, Jordi Alba volleyed a brilliant pass into the path of Luis Suarez inside the Madrid box, but the Uruguay international just could not make contact.

The hosts were the team on the front foot in the early exchanges, but Madrid, who started with a diamond in midfield, were dangerous when they had the chance to break.

There was end-to end stuff at Nou Camp but no goal to show for the efforts of Lionel Messi and his teammates same as it was for Sergio Ramos and the Los Blancos.

Barca will finish their 2019 with a home game against Alaves on Saturday afternoon while Madrid will close the year with a clash against Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

This is the first time in 50 Clasicos that the match finished in a goalless draw.