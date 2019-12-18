Victor Osimhen rushed to hospital

Victor Osimhen (Photo Credit: @ScoutedFtbl on Twitter)
Reports from France indicate that Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, was taken to a hospital Tuesday night midway into his team’s Coupe de la Ligue clash against AS Monaco.

Osimhen was in action and scored against AS Monaco in the Cup game before he was hurriedly substituted off after he complained of chest pain and a sensation of his head spinning.

Football portal, getfootballnewsfrance.com stated that Osimhen spent the night under observation in an unnamed Monaco hospital.

The report stated that the Nigerian striker left the Stade Louis II conscious and accompanied by Patrick Flamant, the Lille doctor, who had previously been in charge of the medical service for the AS Monaco academy and knows the region and surrounding hospitals well.

Speaking to Canal Plus, Lille boss Christophe Galtier moved to reassure fans that everything was under control as far as Osimhen was concerned: He said “He’s fine. It is nothing very serious.”

“We just talked to him, he’s fine. Everything is back to normal. He experienced dizziness and pain,” he added.

Since his lucrative move to France from Sporting Charleroi, Osimhen has hit the ground running; scoring 12 goals across all competitions.

Already, there are speculations that Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, is set to make a move Osimhen, after bringing in two coaches from the French club to London.

The 20-year-old has a contract with Lille until the end of the 2023/2024 season.

