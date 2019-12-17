NPFL Week 9: Rangers assures win over Plateau Utd in Enugu

Rangers (PHOTO CREDIT: Enugu Rangers Media)
Rangers (PHOTO CREDIT: Enugu Rangers Media)

Rangers Football Club has said the team would do everything possible to win Plateau United Football Club in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday nine in Enugu.

The club spokesperson, Norbert Okolie, made this known to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday saying that the players are gaining their confidence back on track.

Rangers will on December 18 tackle the current NPFL leader Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Okolie said the players were down all this while owing to the club’s series of losses in the league and continental league.

” Now that we got a draw from Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in matchday eight at Gombe, we have confidence that the players will get the job done on Wednesday.

” Though our position in the domestic league is not encouraging but we are not panicking at all.

”A win on Wednesday over Plateau United will help our course in the league and we cannot toil with it,“ he said.

According to him, the technical crew and the players know what is at stake in the match, adding that they have been training since Monday.

”Even before the arrival of the players that played against Wikki Tourist on Sunday, those players at home have never skipped training,” he said.

Okolie said there were no major injury worries for the team except minor knocks which could not stop the players from playing.

” We are working in line with the doctor’s advice but for now, none of those players with knocks has been ruled out. ”

On the tight schedule of the league matches, the spokesperson said that Rangers had enough players to prosecute the matches.

” This is why we registered many players so that we can rotate in the course of the league and continental. “

He assured the fans of a brand new game on Wednesday, adding that the club would get back to “winning ways.“

NAN reports that Rangers has garnered five points from six matches in the eight-week-old league while Plateau leads the log with 17 points after eight matches.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.