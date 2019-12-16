UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw (LIVE UPDATES)

Related News

The stage is now set for the Round of 16 draw of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 season.

Though there have been varying suggestions of how Monday’s draw will likely go, a clear picture will be gotten as the much-anticipated draw takes place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland from 12 noon Nigerian time.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates of the event.

The teams involved

The draw features the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded).

Seeded

Barcelona (ESP: Group F)

Bayern München (GER: Group B)

Juventus (ITA: Group D)

Leipzig (GER: Group G)

Liverpool (ENG, holders: Group E)

Manchester City (ENG: Group C)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA: Group A)

Valencia (ESP: Group H)

Unseeded

Atalanta (ITA: Group C)

Atlético (ESP: Group D)

Chelsea (ENG: Group H)

Dortmund (GER: Group F)

Lyon (FRA: Group G)

Napoli (ITA: Group E)

Real Madrid (ESP: Group A)

Tottenham Hotspur (ENG: Group B)

The Rules

The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.

No team can play a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a side from the same national association.

Match dates

The first legs are scheduled for 18, 19, 25 and 26 February, with the second legs on 10, 11, 17 and 18 March. The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final is on 20 March.

The rules are been stated again as the draw ceremony is now officially to begin

The final of this year’s Champions League will be played in Istanbul

The head of UEFA club competition is on stage to explain the procedures earlier stated above

Among other rules, the top teams (seeded) will face the Second-placed teams (unseeded)

The name of the 16 teams are being reeled out again..

The first team to be selected is Borussia Dortmund

First fixture: Dortmund Vs Paris Saint Germain

Now we have Real Madrid selected … the former champions will face Manchester City

Real Madrid Vs Manchester City

Now we have Atalanta … the first debutant to make it this far in the champions league in their debut appearance

Atlanta will face Valencia

Now Atletico Madrid… Diego Simeone men will face Liverpool

Atletico Vs Liverpool

Now we have Chelsea.. the Blues have been drawn to face FC Bayern Munich

Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich

Olympique Lyon vs Juventus

Next, we have Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Vs RB Leipzig

The final fixture in the Round of 16 pitches Napoli against five-time winners Barcelona!