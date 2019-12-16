UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw (LIVE UPDATES)

The stage is now set for the Round of 16 draw of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20 season.
Though there have been varying suggestions of how Monday’s draw will likely go, a clear picture will be gotten as the much-anticipated draw takes place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland from 12 noon Nigerian time.
The teams involved
The draw features the eight group winners (seeded) and eight runners-up (unseeded).
Seeded
Barcelona (ESP: Group F)
Bayern München (GER: Group B)
Juventus (ITA: Group D)
Leipzig (GER: Group G)
Liverpool (ENG, holders: Group E)
Manchester City (ENG: Group C)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA: Group A)
Valencia (ESP: Group H)
Unseeded
Atalanta (ITA: Group C)
Atlético (ESP: Group D)
Chelsea (ENG: Group H)
Dortmund (GER: Group F)
Lyon (FRA: Group G)
Napoli (ITA: Group E)
Real Madrid (ESP: Group A)
Tottenham Hotspur (ENG: Group B)
The Rules
The seeded teams are at home in the second legs.
No team can play a club from their UEFA Champions League group or a side from the same national association.
Match dates
The first legs are scheduled for 18, 19, 25 and 26 February, with the second legs on 10, 11, 17 and 18 March. The draw for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final is on 20 March.
The rules are been stated again as the draw ceremony is now officially to begin
The final of this year’s Champions League will be played in Istanbul
The head of UEFA club competition is on stage to explain the procedures earlier stated above
Among other rules, the top teams (seeded) will face the Second-placed teams (unseeded)
The name of the 16 teams are being reeled out again..
The first team to be selected is Borussia Dortmund
First fixture: Dortmund Vs Paris Saint Germain
Now we have Real Madrid selected … the former champions will face Manchester City
Real Madrid Vs Manchester City
Now we have Atalanta … the first debutant to make it this far in the champions league in their debut appearance
Atlanta will face Valencia
Now Atletico Madrid… Diego Simeone men will face Liverpool
Atletico Vs Liverpool
Now we have Chelsea.. the Blues have been drawn to face FC Bayern Munich
Chelsea Vs Bayern Munich
Olympique Lyon vs Juventus
Next, we have Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Vs RB Leipzig
The final fixture in the Round of 16 pitches Napoli against five-time winners Barcelona!