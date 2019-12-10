Four UEFA Champions League matches to watch

Related News

Inter Milan v Barcelona @San Siro @9pm on Dec.10

Inter Milan have their destiny in the Champions League completely in their hands, but they must beat Barcelona on Tuesday. Tied on seven points with Borussia Dortmund, Antonio Conte’s team lead the German club on goal difference and hold the aces in their head-to-head meetings in the group which means they need all three points against the already qualified Barca team and they must ensure they match whatever result Dortmund get against Slavia Praha.

Current Form: Inter [D-W-W-W-W]; Barcelona [W-W-W-W-W]

Head to head

02/10/19 UCL Barcelona 2 – 1 Inter Milan

06/11/18 UCL Inter Milan 1 – 1 Barcelona

24/10/18 UCL Barcelona 2 – 0 Inter Milan

28/04/10 UCL Barcelona 1 – 0 Inter Milan

20/04/10 UCL Inter Milan 3 – 1 Barcelona

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Barcelona

Chelsea v Lille @Stamford Bridge @9pm on Dec.11

Ajax, Valencia, and Chelsea still have the chance to qualify in Group H and it looks like Chelsea have the easier task as they host no-hopers, Lille. The London-based side rode their luck in their last UCL match, away to Valencia, which they drew 2-2. That results means all Chelsea need to qualify for the round of 16 is to beat Lille, who have no hope of progressing in any way. Ajax need to beat Valencia and vice versa to ensure qualification, which makes this a humdinger ending in Group H. But Chelsea have been on a wretched run of form with just one win in their last seven matches while Lille have found some form – winning three consecutive matches without conceding.

Kante

Current Form: Chelsea [L-W-L-D-L]; Lille [W-W-W-L-L]

Head to head

02/10/19 UCL Lille 1 – 2 Chelsea

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Lille

Salzburg v Liverpool @Red Bull Arena @7pm on Dec.11

It is inconceivable that UCL defending champions, Liverpool, travel to Austria still needing something to ensure qualification for the round of 16. If Salzburg get a better result than the 4-3 loss on Matchday 2 and Napoli beat Genk, then Jurgen Klopp’s team will be demoted to the Europa League. Sadio Mane returns to the club that launched his European career. He is in great form and Liverpool are looking very good. At the pre-match press conference, Klopp said, “Salzburg are a really good team, I like them, but we have to show we deserve to go through. If they win, they deserve it. If we get through, then we deserve it.” Jesse Marsch’s team is full of youth and endeavour and will play with no brakes, led by the effervescent Erling Braut Haaland, the Salzburg forward who has scored eight goals in the group and 28 goals in 21 games this season.

Liverpool Sadio Mane celebrates with Mohamed Salah after scoring the fourth goal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Current Form: Salzburg [W-D-W-D-W]; Liverpool [W-W-W-D-W]

Head to head

02/10/19 UCL Liverpool 4 – 3 Salzburg

Prediction: Salzburg 2-3 Liverpool

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow @Estadio Metropolitano @9pm on Dec.11

Atletico are under some pressure with Diego Simeone looking to solve the goal scoring malaise bedeviling his team. With four goals in their last five matches, Atletico need goals from anywhere and everywhere with Alvaro Morata the team’s leading scorer with seven goals from 17 matches while all Atletico’s midfielders have contributed a measly five goals. Their opponents, Locomotiv are on a more wretched form, losing four from their last five and no hope of making it to the round of 16.

Atletico Madrid players [Photo: The Naked Convos]

Current Form: Atletico [D-L-L-D-W]; Locomotiv [L-L-L-W-L]

Head to head

01/10/19 UCL Lokomotiv 0 – 2 Atletico

15/03/18 UEL Lokomotiv 1 – 5 Atletico

08/03/18 UEL Atletico 3 – 0 Lokomotiv

25/10/07 UEL Lokomotiv 3 – 3 Atletico

Prediction: Atletico 3-1 Locomotiv