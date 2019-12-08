NPFL Round-Up: Kano Pillars hammer Delta Force

Related News

Kano Pillars secured their biggest win in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in recent times as they hammered Delta Force 6-1 in one of the Matchday 7 fixtures played across the country.

Chijoke Alakwe scored twice while the quartet of David Ebuka, Abdullahi Musa, Auwalu Ali and Rabiu Ali all scored one each as Sai Masu Gida secured their second win of the season in style.

Bala Yazuza scored Delta Force’s only goal.

This is Kano Pillars’ biggest win in the NPFL since June 2016 (5-0 vs Abia Warriors) and they would hope to build on this having started quite poorly this season.

In Okigwe, table toppers Plateau United suffered their first defeat in the NPFL this season after going down to a 1-0 defeat against Heartland

The Jos outfit had gone six games without any defeat but the Naze Millionaires halted the good run to register their own second victory of the campaign.

Despite the defeat, Plateau United maintained top spot on the table with 14 points from seven games

Chibundu Amah scored the winning goal for Heartland in the 73rd minute.

Elsewhere, Wikki Tourists blew away the chance to secure top spot following a 2-0 loss to FC IfeanyiUbah in Nnewi.

Tochukwu Anueyiagu and Ikenna Cooper sealed the victory for the Anambra Warriors.

In Uyo, Ndifreke Effiong grabbed the headlines as he netted a hat-trick to help Akwa United to an emphatic 4-0 victory over Adamawa United.

Effiong scored in the 6th, 14th and 69th minutes, while Paul Obata got what was the third goal five minutes before the half-hour mark.

Sunday’s win is the first this season for the Promise Keepers

Tasiu Lawal netted the winning goal from the spot as Katsina United edged out MFM 1-0 at home, while Warri Wolves and Lobi Stars battled to a 0-0 draw in another fixture.

There were a lot of goals to cheer in Akure where Sunshine Stars overpowered Nasarawa United 4-2 in a thrilling encounter.

MATCHDAY-SEVEN RESULTS

Abia Warriors 1-1 Akwa Starlets

Jimoh Oni 50’ – Eso Archibong 58’

Heartland 1-0 Plateau Utd

Chibundu Amah 73’

Akwa Utd 4-0 Adamawa Utd

Ndifreke Effiong 6’, 14’, 69’, Paul Obata 25’

Kano Pillars 6-1 Delta Force

David Ebuka 3’, Abdullahi Musa 20’, Auwalu Ali 50’, Rabiu Ali 61’, Chijioke Alaekwe77’, 87’ – Bala Yahuza 58’

Katsina Utd 1-0 MFM

Tasiu Lawal 8’ (PEN)

Sunshine Stars 4-2 Nasarawa Utd

Israel Abia *’, 45+2’, 48’, 79’ – Chidi Solomon *’ , Mohammed Manga 40’ (OG)

FC Ifeanyiubah 2-0 Wikki

Tochukwu Anueyiagu 49’, Ikenna Cooper 85’

Wolves 0-0 Lobi