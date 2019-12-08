Iheanacho scores again as Leicester City close gap on Liverpool

Iheanacho-viila
Iheanacho-viila

After waiting for 25 games before scoring his first Premier League goal last weekend, Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, was on target again on Sunday for Leicester City in their 4-1 demolition of Aston Villa.

The maximum point secured by the Foxes on Sunday has helped the team narrow the gap between them and table-toppers Liverpool back to eight points.

Iheanacho, 23, was the hero for the Foxes last week against Everton, with the Nigerian star setting up Jamie Vardy before scoring a late winner.

While Iheanacho missed the win over Watford during the week, he justified the chance given to him on Sunday by manager Brendan Rodgers as he marked his first league start in a year against Aston Villa on Sunday with another goal to his name.

Just as he did against Everton, Iheanacho provided an assist for Jamie Vardy for the opener before tapping in a James Maddison’s cross for the Foxes’ second.

Jack Grealish pulled one back for Aston Villa to halve the deficit shortly before halftime, but Jonny Evans restored Leicester’s two-goal lead in the 49th minute before Vardy nailed the final coffin for Villa with his 75th minute goal.

Iheanacho played for 64 minutes in the away tie at Villa Park.

Sunday win is the eighth consecutive victory for Rodgers’ side.

As it stands, the Foxes are six points clear of champions Man City, who were beaten 2-1 in Saturday’s Manchester Derby while the Reds are still in sight albeit with an eight-point cushion.

Meanwhile, there was also another away win on Sunday in the Premier League as Sheffield United pipped Norwich City 2-1 at Carrow Road, Newcastle on their part left it late before securing a 2-1 win over Southampton at St James Park.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.