EPL Round-Up: Tottenham secure big win as Chelsea crumble against Everton

Tottenham

It was a case of mixed fortunes for London clubs Tottenham Hotspurs and Chelsea in their respective Premier League games on Saturday against Burnley and Everton.

Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane were on top form as Jose Mourinho’s men romped to a 5-0 win, their biggest in recent times and their second clean sheet under the Portuguese manager.

Kane bagged a brace in Saturday’s time as he now has nine in his last 10 games against the Clarets.

In the day’s early kickoff, Everton caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson hit the ground running on Saturday as he started his reign with a crucial 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Richarlison headed Everton in front from Djibril Sidibe’s cross after only five minutes, thereafter, Dominic Calvert-Lewin took advantage of slipshod Chelsea defending to increase their lead four minutes after half-time.

Chelsea attempted a fightback when Mateo Kovacic pulled one back from long range – but more awful defending from Frank Lampard’s side allowed Calvert-Lewin to scramble his second through goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s legs with six minutes left.

Elsewhere, Liverpool remain unbeaten in the Premier League this season as they eased to a 3-0 win against Bournemouth, who lost Nathan Ake and Callum Wilson to injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain opened up the scoring before Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah combined for Liverpool’s next two goals.

The victory for the Reds now gives them an amazing 11-point cushion at the top of the standings.

Watford and Crystal Palace played a barren draw in the other Premier League tie already decided

