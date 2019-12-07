Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): City, United battle in EPL

Manchester teams, City and United, are not having the best of times at the moment in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.
While Pep Guardiola’s men are seemingly losing the plot to successfully defend the league crown they won back-to-back in the past two seasons, the Red Devils are off the mark in their modest ambition for a top-four finish.
These precarious situations highlight the premium both City and United will be attaching to Saturday’s derby outside the bragging rights they would surely want to enjoy over each other.
It was Man City that did the double over their local rivals last season for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, winning 3-1 at the Etihad and 2-0 at Old Trafford en route to the title.
Overall, these two sides have faced off 178 times in the past, with United edging the head-to-head record 73 wins to 53.
Kickoff is 6.30 p.m.
Kickoff is 6.30 p.m.
The match is underway at the Etihad Stadium
Brilliant start by United… Daniel James gets his shot on target but no goal for the visitors
A good run by United on the right flank but the final delivery intended for Lingard is faulty
United appealing for a handball against Fernadinho but referee waves play on
Shot by Lingard but City goalkeeper Ederson blocks well with his feet
Walker expertly dispossess Rashford of the ball as City take back ball possession
City come quite close but United survive the scare
Shot by Martial and Ederson makes another fine save, his third inside the first 15 minutes
Manchester United have been playing with precision this evening as all their three attempts have been on target
Paul Pogba among the spectators at the Etihad Stadium the injured French star not yet fit for action
VAR checking for a possible penalty after Rashford was brought down.. and it’s given!!!
YELLOW Card: Bernado Silva is booked most likely for dissent
Rashford to take the penalty kick and he scores!!!
GOALLLL Manchester City 0- 1 Manchester United
Bernando Silva looking to give City a quick equaliser but his effort blocked off for a corner kick
CHANCE… Rashford fluffs a good opportunity to double United’s lead after a well-executed counter attack
CLOSE!!! Rashford with a tricky chip and it rattles the crossbar… City would be happy to have escaped that nervy moment
GOALLL… Martial makes it 2-0
Ederson could not cover that and the home team are trailing 2-0 after half an hour at the Etihad Stadium
Man City trying hard to at least reduce the deficit but Walker’s effort well dealt with by De Gea
James swings in a cross but Martial was unable to get the needed touch
De Byrune with a good pass to Jesus but the Brazillian fails to get his effort on target as United keep their two-goal lead here at the Etihad Stadium
Wanbasaka gifts Man City a free-kick just outside the box on the left side
De Bryune whips it directly drops on the roof of the net, a decent effort by the Belgian
David Silva unable to connect to the cross from De Byrune as United fight hard to keep their two-goal cushion till half time
Two minutes added time for the first half
City make a shout for penalty kick
Referee waves it off
HALF TIME: Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United
This is the first time since Pep Guardiola took over at Manchester City that his team will be 2-0 down in a Premier League tie at half time.. Will be Cityzens turn it around in the second half.
Stay with us for the Live Updates for the second 45 minutes.
Second half underway at the Etihad
Manchester City have a two-goal deficit, can they do that ?
Man City with their fifth corner kick
Wanbasaka halts a good run by Sterling
Lindelof blocks a good chance for De Bryune
YELLOW CARD: David De Gea has been booked and must now be careful not to get a second yellow card.
Walker commits a foul against Lingard and United get a freekick
Man City’s John Stokes walks off the pitch injured and Otamendi comes in as a direct replacement
Otamendi enraged as he is adjudged to have committed a foul and United get a freekick
CHANCE: Rodrigo with a thunderous shot but Da Gea pushes away for a corner kick
Guardiola makes his second substitution, with Riyad Mahrez replacing Bernardo Silva.
United finally get their first corner kick while City have played 10
70 Minutes have gone and still United leading 2-0… If the Red Devils hold on here, they would be jumping into the Top Five on the EPL log
Header by Otamendi slightly off target as City are still trailing against their city rivals
United Sub: Martial makes way for Andreas Perera
YELLOW CARD: New entrant Andreas booked with barely two minutes on the pitch
If City lose tonight, they would be 14 points behind table-toppers Liverpool
Another important block by Wanbassaka
Yellow card for Kevin de Byrune
GOAL… Otamendi heads in to give Manchester City a lifeline
Chance!!! Mahrez almost gets City the equaliser but his low shot saved by De Gea
Solskjaeer looking to park the bus now as he brings in Ashley Young for Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard makes way for Tuanzebe
City with all the passing as they look to unlock United’s defence for a possible equaliser