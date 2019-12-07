Manchester Derby (LIVE UPDATES): City, United battle in EPL

Related News

Manchester teams, City and United, are not having the best of times at the moment in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s derby at the Etihad Stadium.

While Pep Guardiola’s men are seemingly losing the plot to successfully defend the league crown they won back-to-back in the past two seasons, the Red Devils are off the mark in their modest ambition for a top-four finish.

These precarious situations highlight the premium both City and United will be attaching to Saturday’s derby outside the bragging rights they would surely want to enjoy over each other.

It was Man City that did the double over their local rivals last season for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, winning 3-1 at the Etihad and 2-0 at Old Trafford en route to the title.

Overall, these two sides have faced off 178 times in the past, with United edging the head-to-head record 73 wins to 53.

Kickoff is 6.30 p.m.

Kickoff is 6.30 p.m.

The match is underway at the Etihad Stadium

Brilliant start by United… Daniel James gets his shot on target but no goal for the visitors

A good run by United on the right flank but the final delivery intended for Lingard is faulty

United appealing for a handball against Fernadinho but referee waves play on

Shot by Lingard but City goalkeeper Ederson blocks well with his feet

Walker expertly dispossess Rashford of the ball as City take back ball possession

City come quite close but United survive the scare

Shot by Martial and Ederson makes another fine save, his third inside the first 15 minutes

Manchester United have been playing with precision this evening as all their three attempts have been on target

Paul Pogba among the spectators at the Etihad Stadium the injured French star not yet fit for action

VAR checking for a possible penalty after Rashford was brought down.. and it’s given!!!

YELLOW Card: Bernado Silva is booked most likely for dissent

Rashford to take the penalty kick and he scores!!!

GOALLLL Manchester City 0- 1 Manchester United

Bernando Silva looking to give City a quick equaliser but his effort blocked off for a corner kick

CHANCE… Rashford fluffs a good opportunity to double United’s lead after a well-executed counter attack

CLOSE!!! Rashford with a tricky chip and it rattles the crossbar… City would be happy to have escaped that nervy moment

GOALLL… Martial makes it 2-0

Ederson could not cover that and the home team are trailing 2-0 after half an hour at the Etihad Stadium

Man City trying hard to at least reduce the deficit but Walker’s effort well dealt with by De Gea

James swings in a cross but Martial was unable to get the needed touch

De Byrune with a good pass to Jesus but the Brazillian fails to get his effort on target as United keep their two-goal lead here at the Etihad Stadium

Wanbasaka gifts Man City a free-kick just outside the box on the left side

De Bryune whips it directly drops on the roof of the net, a decent effort by the Belgian

David Silva unable to connect to the cross from De Byrune as United fight hard to keep their two-goal cushion till half time

Two minutes added time for the first half

City make a shout for penalty kick

Referee waves it off

HALF TIME: Manchester City 0-2 Manchester United

This is the first time since Pep Guardiola took over at Manchester City that his team will be 2-0 down in a Premier League tie at half time.. Will be Cityzens turn it around in the second half.

Stay with us for the Live Updates for the second 45 minutes.

Second half underway at the Etihad

Manchester City have a two-goal deficit, can they do that ?

Man City with their fifth corner kick

Wanbasaka halts a good run by Sterling

Lindelof blocks a good chance for De Bryune

YELLOW CARD: David De Gea has been booked and must now be careful not to get a second yellow card.

Walker commits a foul against Lingard and United get a freekick

Man City’s John Stokes walks off the pitch injured and Otamendi comes in as a direct replacement

Otamendi enraged as he is adjudged to have committed a foul and United get a freekick

CHANCE: Rodrigo with a thunderous shot but Da Gea pushes away for a corner kick

Guardiola makes his second substitution, with Riyad Mahrez replacing Bernardo Silva.

United finally get their first corner kick while City have played 10

70 Minutes have gone and still United leading 2-0… If the Red Devils hold on here, they would be jumping into the Top Five on the EPL log

Header by Otamendi slightly off target as City are still trailing against their city rivals

United Sub: Martial makes way for Andreas Perera

YELLOW CARD: New entrant Andreas booked with barely two minutes on the pitch

If City lose tonight, they would be 14 points behind table-toppers Liverpool

Another important block by Wanbassaka

Yellow card for Kevin de Byrune

GOAL… Otamendi heads in to give Manchester City a lifeline

Chance!!! Mahrez almost gets City the equaliser but his low shot saved by De Gea

Solskjaeer looking to park the bus now as he brings in Ashley Young for Luke Shaw and Jesse Lingard makes way for Tuanzebe

City with all the passing as they look to unlock United’s defence for a possible equaliser