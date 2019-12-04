EPL: Rashford scores twice as Mourinho suffers defeat at Old Trafford

Related News

Marcus Rashford scored twice Wednesday night as he ensured Jose Mourinho left Old Trafford empty handed on his first return to Manchester United since he was sacked by the club just under a year ago.

The England striker scored either side of Dele Alli’s magnificent individual effort to earn United a 2-1 win over Tottenham, and inflict Mourinho’s first defeat since he replaced Mauricio Pochettino in the Spurs dugout last month.

Less than ten minutes into the game, Rashford picked up a loose ball; beating Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga low at his near post.

Though United were dominating the proceedings after taking the lead, the Red Devils failed to take full advantage of their dominance, and a moment of magic from Alli saw the sides go into the break on level terms.

United emerged from the half time break back on the front foot, and within three minutes Rashford had restored the lead from the spot after being brought down by a clumsy Moussa Sissoko challenge.

Both teams had decent chances later on but there were no more goals for either side.

Elsewhere Tammy Abraham scored a goal and set up another on his return from injury as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday to put their Premier League campaign back on track after two straight defeats.

Abraham headed home from close range in the 24th minute before Villa equalised with their first real chance of the game in the 41st minute through Egyptian Trezeguet.

Chelsea regained the lead in style three minutes into the second half when Abraham chested a cross by Willian invitingly for fellow academy graduate Mason Mount to volley home.

In other games Leicester City secured a 2-0 win over Watford while Liverpool crushed Everton 5-2.