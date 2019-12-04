Man. Utd v Tottenham: Four duels to watch

Related News

What has always been a tasty affair between Manchester United and Tottenham over the years will even be tastier with Jose Mourinho returning to Old Trafford with Tottenham to on Wednesday.

The Portuguese is returning to face the man, who took over his United seat, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is fretting about his under-performing side, which could see him out of his job if results do not improve, especially if they suffer a dismal loss to Mourinho.

With insider knowledge of United and the players, Mourinho sits perfectly with a game plan to frustrate and take a win. But will Solskjaer inspire his players, especially those who felt marginalised under the former manager to seek their pound of flesh?

Scott McTominay v Dele Alli

United’s most improved player and a Mourinho favourite, McTominay returns just in time for this and Solskjaer will task him with tracking the runs of a revitalised Dele Alli.

Alli was a ghost in the throes of Pochettino’s regime but has been quickly galvanised by Mourinho’s coming.

Three goals in three matches and more offensive incision from Alli has helped Spurs to three straight wins.

It will be an interesting duel to watch whether McTominay has the technical ability to track Alli’s ghosting runs and will be key to keeping United safe.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka v Son Heung-Min

The third best tackler versus the most dangerous inverted forward in the EPL will make for a high-speed chase.

United’s right full-back has shown tenacity and speed in his tackling and currently ranks third in the EPL’s best tacklers with 55. But his opponent on Wednesday, Heung-Min has provided six assists and created seven big scoring chances.

Marcus Rashford v Serge Aurier

One player who continues to get goals whoever the United’s manager is will be Rashford though he does not score as many as people believe his talent should get.

In Aurier, he will face a dynamic and physical competitor. Though the Ivorian can be rash in tackling, his offensive nous could mean Rashford having to defend more than he would like.

Harry Maguire v Harry Kane

This battle of the Harrys will be an interesting one. England mates, good in the air and captain of their sides – both players have to be at their best to help their sides to promising results.

Maguire is a master of the aerial duels, having won 57 to Kane’s 36, though the Spurs’ captain has two-headed goals this season.

United do not make last man tackles so Maguire must be completely concentrated with his partner, Victor Lindelof to keep Kane at bay. It will be a hard task.