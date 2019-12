Related News

The Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi, has emerged the winner of the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

The 32-year-old beat Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo to the award and picked up the trophy in a ceremony in Paris on Monday night.

Messi thus becomes the first player to win the award on six occasions, having been tied with Ronaldo on five before tonight.