CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers, Enyimba lose to North African teams

Enugu Rangers International
Enugu Rangers International

Rangers International Football Club of Enugu on Sunday lost 3-1 to Pyramid Football Club of Egypt in the ongoing Confederation African Football (CAF) group stage match.

Rangers took the lead in the 28th minute from Ibrahim Olawoyin but had Tope Olusesi red-carded before the interval.

Rangers’ goal lasted after the interval till Mohammed Salama levelled things for the visitors in the 57th minute from the penalty spot.

Mohammed Eldin made it 2-1 for the visitors in the 86th minute before Islam Attia rounded it 3-1 in the 90th minute of the match.

In his reaction, Rangers Coach, Salisu Yusuf, said that his players did well but needed to believe in themselves.

”We were doing well until the red card to Tope Olusesi. The technical crew is going to work on that before our next match,” he said.

Pyramid Coach, Sebastine Desabre, said that they met a strong team in Rangers but took their chances once it came.

”Rangers was up to the game until they were reduced to ten men and they slacked back,” Desabre said.

The Flying Antelopes captain, Uwadiegwu Ugwu, said that they did well and would keep improving.

He noted that the technical crew really improved the team and believed that they would do better when the technical crew handled them subsequently.

Rangers will next week travel to Egypt to play another North African team, Al Masry Soccer Club.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers technical crew was sacked last week after three consecutive losses.

Super Eagles Assistant Coach, Salisu Yusufu, took over the team barely one week to the CAF fixture.

Like Rangers, Enyimba International Football Club of Aba on Sunday also went down to a 2-0 defeat against Moroccan side, Hassania Agadir, in their CAF Confederation Cup Group D clash at the Stade Al Inbiaâte.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karim El Berkaoui opened the scoring for the home team in the 14th minute, while Senegalese forward Malick Cisse added the second five minutes later.

Enyimba battled hard to get back into the game but were unable to breach the host’s defence.

In the other Group D game, San Pedro of Cote d’ Ivoire were held to a 0-0 at home by Algerian club, Paradou A.C.

The Aba-based club side will host San Pedro at the Enyimba International Stadium on December 8 in a Matchday two encounter.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.