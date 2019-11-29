Gunmen attack Nigerian club, FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Nigeria Professional Football League side, FC Ifeanyi Ubah, were on Friday attacked by armed robbers at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi State.

According to a statement released by the club, armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms carried out the attack at about 1:30 p.m.

“This is to inform the general public that at about 1:30 pm today (Friday), players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra Warriors) who were travelling to Kano for their scheduled NPFL matchday 6 fixture against Jigawa Golden Stars ran into a group of armed robbers dressed in NYSC uniforms, operating at Kabba junction, near Lokoja in Kogi state,” the statement by the NPFL club read in part.

“To the glory of God, no life was lost. However, the driver was shot while some members of the coaching crew and players were critically injured. The affected persons are currently being treated and are responding to treatment.”

FC Ifeanyi Ubah winger, Nzediegwu Nonso, who is injured and did not travel with the rest of his teammates, told PREMIUM TIMES he was in touch with his colleagues and happy there was no casualty.

“No, I did not travel with the team, I am still nursing a groin injury. But I have spoken to my teammates, they are in a stable condition, we are grateful no life was lost though I am aware some are injured, especially the driver,” Nzediegwu stated.

On their part, FC Ifeanyi Ubah have again called on the government to make Nigerian roads safe.

“We wish to use this medium to appeal to the Federal Government as well as football regulatory bodies; Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) and the League Management Company (LMC) to further intensify security efforts to ensure the safety of teams who often have no choice than to travel long distances by road, especially clubs owned by Private investors who are made to invest their hard-earned money in the growth and development of Nigerian football.” The club appealed.

“Conclusively, fans, well-wishers, supporters and Nigerians in general are kindly urged to keep the entire management, coaching staff and players of FC Ifeanyi Ubah in their prayers in this moment of despair.”

The Anambra Warriors are occupying the 10th spot on the NPFL log after five games.

