UCL: Injury blow for Tammy Abraham as Valencia, Chelsea tie ends in stalemate

Chelsea FC players
Chelsea FC players

The UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 tie between Valencia and Chelsea lived up to the billing but ended in a stalemate as both sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw Wednesday night at Estadio Mestalla.

While the draw was a better result for Chelsea, the Blues were dealt a blow with the injury suffered by their lethal striker, Tammy Abraham, who could only play for 45 minutes before he was replaced by Michy Batshuayi in the frenetic clash.

The Blues fell behind in Spain when Carlos Soler opened the scoring, before Kovacic hit back just a minute later to finally get his first Chelsea goal.

Christian Pulisic scored a VAR-assisted winner in the 50th minute after his close-range effort was initially ruled out.

But, in the 82nd minute, Daniel Wass’ cross evaded Kepa Arrizabalaga and went in via the far post to deny Chelsea victory.

With this, Chelsea will have to wait to book their place in the Champions League round of 16 after a late goal saw Valencia hold them to a draw.

Chelsea, who are at home to Lille in their final group game, had seen Kepa save a penalty earlier in a drama-filled match, while Tammy Abraham was stretchered off injured after landing awkwardly from a header.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.