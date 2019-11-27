Valencia vs Chelsea (LIVE UPDATES): Blues seek revenge in Spain

Related News

Chelsea will be hoping to get revenge in Spain tonight as they face Valencia in one of the Matchday 5 games of the UEFA Champions League.

When Chelsea faced Valencia on Matchday One, they were still attempting to adjust to life under Frank Lampard, and the visitors cashed on that to secure victory at Stamford Bridge.

Now that the team is more stable, they would hope to pay the Spanish side back in their own coins.

Valencia will be without two of their starters from the first meeting, with Geoffrey Kondogbia and Denis Cheryshev both out with injuries.

They are joined on the injury list by Moucar Diakhaby and Gonçalo Guedes, while defender Ezequiel Garay and pirouetting enthusiast Francis Coquelin are also doubtful.

For Chelsea, there are no new major injury worries and that is a good omen for the English giants.

Lampard is likely to hand a recall to Mason Mount after the England international dropped down to the substitutes’ bench at the weekend when Chelsea lost 2-1 to Manchester City.

This will be Chelsea’s fourth match at the Mestalla, winning twice in 2007 and drawing 1-1 in 2011.

With three teams all tied on seven points in this group, a tough contest is expected tonight as teams fight to seal their berth in the knockout phase ahead of the last round of group games.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 6.55 p.m.

Game underway at the Mestalla…

free-kick as Jaume Costa from Valencia trips Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea’s Willian is penalised for pushing Daniel Wassa

Ball Possession after the first five minutes: Valencia: 18%, Chelsea: 82%.

We have the first booking …Jorginho is shown a yellow card by the referee

It has been a fast-paced start here at Spain with Chelsea dominating the early exchanges

Another missed chance for Chelsea

Andreas Christensen is penalised for pushing Maximiliano Gomez

CHANCE!!!! Valencia misses a big chance after a good counter-attack run

Valencia’s Rodrigo crosses the ball, but his teammate fluffs the chance

Corner kick for Chelsea

Zouma battles for the ball and appears to have injured himself as he jumps high to head the ball

Paulista is also been treated after the collision with Zouma

Game back on

Another chance missed by Gomez as Valencia continue to make the best of the opportunities they are creating them

Second booking of the game … Valencia’s Daniel Wass is shown a yellow card by the referee

Still 0-0 as we approach the last 10 minutes of the first half

Chelsea have no shot target at the moment as Kante flies over the bar again

BIG SAVE: Tammy Abraham effort almost gives Chelsea the lead

GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL.. Valencia get the lead

GOAL… Instant response Kovacic give Chelsea quick equaliser

GOAL… Instant response Kovacic give Chelsea quick equaliser

The first goal since January 2017 for Kovacic

Kovacic almost gets another goal but the Valencia keeper saves this time around