EPL Round-Up: Manchester City overtake Chelsea, Lacazette rescues Arsenal

It was another dramatic weekend in the English Premier League as the teams on display on Saturday put up spectacular performances with some upsets recorded.

In the star fixture for the weekend, Manchester City came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

N’Golo Kante had given the Blues the lead in the 21st minute but the lead lasted for just eight minutes as Kevin De Bruyne restored parity for City just before the half-hour mark.

In the 37th minute, the consistent pressure mounted by Pep Guardiola’s men paid off as Riyad Mahrez scored a brilliant goal to give the hosts a 2-1 half time lead.

While the second half produced tons of chances including a late goal scored by Raheem Sterling but overruled by VAR, the score remained 2-1 as City moved up to the third spot with 28 points while Chelsea dropped to fourth.

Narrow escape

In another dramatic encounter on Saturday, Arsenal came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw with Southampton in the English Premier League game played at the Emirate Stadium.

Both managers went into the game, desperate to turn their seasons around with Unai Emery and Ralph Hasenhuttl registering five and two wins in the Premier League after 12 matches, respectively.

Arsenal suffered an awful defending as Danny Ings puts Southampton ahead in the 8th minute.

Arsenal soaked pressure from Southampton to finish the first half on even.

Arsenal soaked pressure from Southampton to finish the first half on even.

After the break, Tierney hacked down Ings and referee Attwell wasted no time as he pointed to the penalty spot.

James Ward-Prowse puts Southampton ahead at the second time of asking. Leno saved the spot-kick but he diverted it straight back into the danger zone and the Southampton midfielder slotted home into the empty net in the 71st minute.

Arsenal again came from behind in added time to level the score.

Lacazette received a good pass, and after controlling the ball, tipped it into the net to end the game at 2-2.

In other games, Liverpool had a helping hand from VAR as they fought to a crucial 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino struck five minutes from time to hand Premier League leaders another win.

At the Goodison Park, Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat against Norwich City.

Wolverhampton, Burnley and Leicester City all enjoyed away wins against Bournemouth, Watford and Brighton respectively

EPL Results

West Ham United 2 – 3 Tottenham Hotspur

AFC Bournemouth 1 – 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal 2 – 2 Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 – 2 Leicester City

Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Liverpool

Everton 0 – 2 Norwich City

Watford 0 – 3 Burnley

Manchester City 2 – 1 Chelsea