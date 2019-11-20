Tottenham appoint Mourinho as new head coach

Related News

Jose Mourinho is set for a fresh spell in the English Premier League following the confirmation by Tottenham that the Portuguese will be their head coach until the end of the 2023 season.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss replaces Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Reacting to his latest appointment, Mourinho said he was delighted at the new opportunity to handle another London club in Spurs.

Mourinho said: “I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters. The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

His first game will be at the London Stadium on Saturday as Tottenham travel to take on West Ham in the Premier League.

Chairman Daniel Levy said he was “reluctant” to sack Pochettino, whose Spurs side lost to Liverpool in last season’s Champions League final, but explained the decision had to be made in the “club’s best interests”.

Mourinho won three Premier League titles with Chelsea, and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010.

“In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football,” Levy said on Wednesday.

“He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room.”

Mourinho, who lives in London, inherits Tottenham with the club 14th in the Premier League and having won just five matches all season.

It is understood that the flamboyant Portuguese turned down job offers in China, Spain and Portugal since leaving United.