Tottenham sack Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked their Argentine coach, Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite getting to the final of the Champions League last season, Tottenham have started the English Premier League poorly this season. They sit on 14th position on the league table and are 11 points off fourth-placed Manchester City.

They have struggled on the domestic front for the whole of the calendar year, winning only 11 of their 30 top-flight games in 2019.

Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman, confirmed the sack of Pochettino on Tuesday.

“We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the board has taken lightly, nor in haste,” Levy told Tottenham’s website..

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“It falls to the Board to make the difficult decisions – this one made more so given the many memorable moments we have had with Mauricio and his coaching staff – but we do so in the Club’s best interests.”

The Argentine coach moved to Spurs from Southampton in May of 2014.

While he failed to win any silverware in his five-year reign, the sacked coach led the London club to the final of the UEFA Champions League last season, where they fell 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

Pochettino was at the helm for 293 games and delivered four successive top-four Premier League finishes, challenging for the title in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Pochettino’s assistant Jesus Perez, and coaches Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have also left the club.