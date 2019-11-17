NPFL Review: Kano Pillars, Enugu Rangers suffer shock home defeats

Related News

The unpredictable nature of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) continued on Sunday as two big teams, Kano Pillars and Enugu Rangers, suffered shock home defeats.

Pillars and Rangers suffered identical lone goal losses against Lobi Stars and MFM FC respectively.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, Sai Masu Gida, as Pillars are fondly referred to, fired blanks again and they were condemned to defeat with the solitary goal scored by Douglas Achiv in the 62nd minute.

Coach Ibrahim Musa’s men had battled to a barren draw in their season-opener against Rivers United and many had expected that they would come good in Sunday’s tie but that was never the case.

In Enugu, Rangers suffered a rare home defeat as MFM snapped a lone goal victory at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Chuks Kenedinum late goal in the first half made all the difference as the Olukoya Boys romped to their second away win of the season having previously defeated Heartland by a similar scoreline in an early trip to Okigwe.

There were also away points for Sunshine Stars and Akwa Starlets who were held to 1-1 draws respectively by Heartland and Abia Warriors.

In Okigwe, Femi Ajayi had given Akwa Starlets the lead in the 39th before Samuel Nnoshir saved the Naze Millionaires from another heartache as he restored parity from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute.

For the game in Umuahia, Fuad Ekelojuoti had given Sunshine Stars the lead before veteran striker, Philip Auta, drew level for the hosts.

Delta Force secured the biggest win for the weekend as they pummeled Jigawa Golden Stars 4-1.

In all, 22 goals were scored across the 10 match centres spread across the country.

NPFL MATCHDAY 3 RESULTS

Wolves 2-0 Adamawa Utd

Efe Yarhere 70’, Sunday Williams 80’

Plateau Utd 2-1 Wikki

Mustapha Ibrahim 33’, Abba Umar 55’ – Daniel Jackson 12’

Katsina Utd 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Tasiu Lawal 64’ (PEN)

Kano Pillars 0-1 Lobi

Douglas Achiv 62’

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Rivers Utd

Chigozie Chilekwu 7’

Rangers 0-1 MFM

Chuks Kenedinum 45’

Enyimba 3-1 Akwa Utd

Austin Oladapo 13’ (PEN), Stanley Dimgba 30’, Samson Obi 33’ – Mfon Udoh 39’

Heartland 1-1 Akwa Starlets

Samuel Nnoshiri 63’ (PEN) – Femi Ajayi 39’

Abia Warriors 1-1 Sunshine Stars

Philip Auta 32’ – Fuad Ekelojuoti 19’

Delta Force 4-1 Jigawa GS

Mubarak Abdulsallam 37’, Isaac Oduro 49’, Otukhe Egbo 59’, Williams Nmesitionye 9’ – Ali Musa 62’