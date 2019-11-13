TRENDING: #ShameOnNTA: Nigerians slam poor NTA coverage of Super Eagles match

Nigeria_Television_Authority_(NTA)
Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) [Photo Credit: Wikipedia]

The Nigeria Television Authority NTA has been criticised by many for the poor coverage of Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

South African cable sports channel Supersport had days back announced that they would be unable to continue broadcasting any Confederation of African Football content following the sudden cancellation of the deal between the continent’s football governing body and French company, Lagadere Sports.

The deal worth $1 billion was cancelled according to what CAF termed “breach of contract “.

Since then, Supersport has not aired the ongoing U-23 African Cup of Nations in Egypt and also did not air the Super Eagles game; a development which left many to rely on NTA to watch the AFCON qualifying match.

However, instead of NTA becoming the beautiful bride, they turned to a laughing stock with the poor quality of pictures, graphics and commentary that greeted Wednesday’s game played at the Godswill Akpabio stadium in Uyo

With the hashtag #ShameOnNTA, fans vented their displeasure at Africa’s supposed Biggest TV Network.

“Shame on NTA, Infact, Shame on Nigeria . Imagine we can’t enjoy good TV coverage in a game played in Nigeria. Shame on all of u. Smh,” Babatunde Solomon, a player in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, wrote on Twitter.

Another twitter user Buchi called on the EFCC to investigate the NTA as the establishment had benefited from huge sums of allocation from successive governments.

“It would have done @NTANewsNow more good if they had not broadcast this match. Nigerians now know better. @officialEFCC should pay them a quick little visit soon. #ShameOnNTA

Oduwaye Kehinde also wrote: #ShameOnNTA When the hate speech bill passes and is signed, any criticism of the government will be tagged hate speech and whoever is convicted will get the death penalty. Who is going to convict and sentence @NTANewsNow for this hate on our eyes @NTA This is 2019!

Samuel Ayobami. @hayourbahme wrote:

What is the point of being the widest reach in Africa when the quality is appalling? While Daniel Akpeyi was facing the Beninoise attack, the camera was admiring the linesman. #ShameOnNTA #NGABEN

While Nigerians could still get a chance to watch the Eagles on Wednesday, the chances are far slimmer this weekend in the away tie to Lesotho.

