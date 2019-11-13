U23 AFCON: Awoniyi seals victory for Nigeria over Zambia

Nigeria U23 football team
Nigeria U23 football team

The Nigeria U-23 team are back in contention at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as they romped to a 3-1 victory over their counterparts from Zambia on Tuesday.

Taiwo Awoniyi sealed the victory as the Olympic Eagles shook off last weekend’s loss to Ivory Coast to move top of their group.

Coach Imama Amapakabo’s side started on the backfoot against Zambia as Patson Daka got the curtain raiser of the game.

However, the Nigeria U23s turned the game around, levelling up through Orji Okwonkwo and then racing ahead thanks to Kelechi Nwakali’s well taken free kick.

Industrious Awoniyi made the points safe for Nigeria with the late goal that saw the Olympic Eagles secure a 3-1 victory.

Group B is now delicately poised with all four teams still with a chance of qualifying for the semi final.

This is Nigeria’s first win in two matches. They take on South Africa in their next outing.

Zambia, despite having a point from two games can also still qualify depending on the results from the final group games.

