CAF Confederation Cup: Enugu Rangers, Enyimba get group opponents

Related News

Two clubs from Nigeria, Enugu Rangers and Enyimba, who are still in contention in the CAF Confederation Cup, now know their group opponents following the conclusion of the draws on Tuesday.

Enugu Rangers appears to have the more difficult pairings as the Flying Antelopes are drawn in Group A alongside two Egyptian clubs – Pyramids FC, Al Masry SC as well as FC Nouadhibou from Mauritania.

The Coal City-based made it to this stage of the competition last season but failed to make it out from the group stage under their erstwhile manger Gbenga Ogunbote who has since joined another Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Lobi Stars.

On their part, Enyimba are housed in Group D and will be battling it out against FC San Pedro (Ivory Coast), Hassania Agadir (Morocco) and Paradou AC (Algeria).

The People’s Elephant were initially campaigning in the CAF Champions League but were edged out by Sudanese club Al Hilal and thus dropped to play in the Confederation Cup.

Now Usman Abd’Allah’s men will be looking to make most of the second chance they have to take another shot at a continental title.

According to the schedule released by CAF, the first matches in this group phase will be played on December 1.

Enugu Rangers will host Pyramids FC at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Day 1 before travelling to Egypt to face El Masry on December 8 for their second game.

As for Enyimba, the two-time African champions will kick-off their group stage campaign against Hassania US Agadir in Morocco on December 1 before hosting FC San Pedro seven days later at their home ground in Aba.

Since its inception, no club from Nigeria has emerged champion of the CAF Confederation Cup; though a handful including Enyimba have come quite close.