Nigerian Goals: Holland-based duo serve notice to Rohr

Dessers ramps up Eagles reminder

Belgium-born Cyriel Dessers has a Nigerian mother and the 24-year-old has indicated he is ready to switch nationalities.

His three goals last weekend would have caught Gernot Rohr’s attention. Dessers scored in the 56th, 64th and 82nd minutes to lead Heracles Almelo to a 6-1 win over VVV Venlo.

The three-goal salvo takes his goals tally to eight in 13 league appearances. Heracles are seventh on the table with 21 points from 13 matches.

Ejuke nets another double

Another striker plying his trade in the Dutch Eredivisie, Chijioke Ejuke, scored another double to help Heerenveen come back from a goal deficit to record a 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam.

It was a quick-fire double for the 21-year-old in the 73rd and 79th minutes – goals that were all his own making from the left flank.

It was Ejuke’s sixth league goal in what has been a very fruitful campaign. Heerenveen are joint seventh on the table with 21 points. Ejuke has scored 30 per cent of the goals his side has scored in the Eredivisie.

Aribo nets first league goal

Joe Aribo got a much-coveted league goal as Rangers beat Livingstone 2-0 away to stay joint top with Celtic, on 31 points from 12 matches.

Aribo, 23, opened the goals account in the 32nd minute with a one-touch shot that flew past the goalkeeper. The midfielder has scored two goals for the Super Eagles in his two matches – against Ukraine and Brazil.

