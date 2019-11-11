2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Ahmed Musa, 13 others arrive for Benin Republic tie

Related News

The Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts camp of the Super Eagles is already bubbling as players invited for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Benin Republic have started trickling in

As at Monday evening, captain Ahmed Musa and 13 other players had arrived with the remaining nine squad members expected on Tuesday morning.

The 14 who trained on the grounds of the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resort on Monday evening are Musa, goalkeepers Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Chidozie Awaziem, Olaoluwa Aina, Jamilu Collins and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, midfielders Alex Iwobi, Ramon Azeez and Wilfred Ndidi, and forwards Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen.

Those expected to arrive on Tuesday morning are defenders William Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Mikel Agu and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Paul Onuachu and Emmanuel Dennis.

Ayodele-Aribo, who plays for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland, has scored in the Eagles’ last two games, against Ukraine (2-2) and Brazil (1-1) – incidentally the only two matches he has played for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will train at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the delegation of the Senior Men National Team of Benin Republic, known as Squirrels, will land in Uyo on Tuesday, barely 24 hours before the duel with the Super Eagles.

Both teams clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in the Day One encounter of the qualifying campaign from 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The two teams were also part of the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt, with Nigeria winning the bronze medals while Benin Republic famously defeated Morocco while holding their own against Cameroon and Ghana.

CAF has named Senegalese official Issa Sy as referee for the match, to be assisted by compatriots Nouha Bangoura (assistant referee 1), El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye (assistant referee 2) and Fatou Thioune (fourth official).

The Day 1 clash in the qualifying series will also see Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as match commissioner while Kria Samir Bouzareah from Algeria will play the role of referee assessor.

The match officials arrived in Uyo on Monday.