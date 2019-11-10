EPL: Liverpool defeat Manchester City, increase lead at top of table

Liverpool's Sadio Mane scored the third goal (Photo Credit: Reuters on Google)
Liverpool have now increased to eight points their lead at the summit of the Premier League table following their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Super Sunday clash at Anfield.

With their feat on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp’s men have now won 11 and drawn one of their 12 league matches this season, leaving them eight clear of second-placed Leicester City and third-placed Chelsea, and nine points clear of the reigning champions City, who stay down in fourth after suffering their third defeat of the campaign.

Goals from Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane proved enough for the home side to triumph despite City pulling one back late on through Bernardo Silva.

In the day’s other game Manchester United also recorded an identical 3-1 win over Brighton while Wolverhampton piped Aston Villa 2-1.

