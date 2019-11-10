Ex-Eagles Kadiri Ikhana seeks financial support

Former Kano Pillars Coach, Kadiri Ikhana
Former Kano Pillars Coach, Kadiri Ikhana

Former Green Eagles defender, Kadiri Ikhana, has called for financial support from Nigerians to enable him to undergo three surgeries.

Ikhana who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja, said the surgery would cost N10 million naira.

He explained that he was advised by the Medical Director, Christopher Otabor of Alliance Hospital in Abuja to undergo a hip replacement surgery after a Magnetic Resonance Imaging.

“I need the support of my fellow Nigerians to assist me to perform the remaining three operations which is scheduled for November 19 and November 20.

”The third surgery will be carried out in December.

According to him, the call for support became necessary because the hospital and Federation of Coaches alone cannot handle the huge expenses.

“I appreciate the efforts of Alliance hospital for the first free surgery and for saving my life and making me to walk again,” he said.

Ikhana played for the Eagles as well as the Nigerian Army, 1st Infantry Division of the Armed Forces, representing Nigeria in two World Military Games.

He also played for Bendel Insurance for five years, winning trophies with the club and also played for the defunct Abiola Babes before quitting the game as player.

Ikhana then moved on to coach El Kanemi Warriors, BCC Lions, Sunshine stars, Kastina United,Nasarawa United,Yobe among others.

He won the CAF Champions League with Enyimba football club of Aba as a coach.(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Click Willie +2347088095401...

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.