Arsene Wenger to meet Bayern next week over managerial role

Related News

Speculations linking former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, to Bayern Munich is set to be discussed next week, the Frenchman has told beIN Sports.

Bayern has had a meandering season so far, having won five and lost two of their first ten Bundesliga games, trailing the leaders Borussia Monchengladbach by four points.

The German champions parted ways with their former manager, Niko Kovac, last Sunday on the back of a 5-1 thrashing in the hands of seventh placed Eintracht Frankfurt, a result that slipped them to fourth place.

There have been rumours of Arsene Wenger coming to the Allianz Arena to replace the sacked Croatian.

Wenger himself told beIN Sports: “I don’t have any agent, I am the only one involved in this story. Nobody can talk on my behalf.

“I have known Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness for 40 years. The success of this club has been built on exceptional competency, honesty, discretion and simplicity. We always told the truth between all of us when it was necessary.

“What happened? My name came out from nowhere, without having anything with this.

“On Wednesday afternoon, Rummenigge called me, I could not answer at that moment, by politeness, I called him back. He was in his car going to the game against Olympiacos.”

The Frenchman added: “We talked for four to five minutes maximum, and he told me they had assigned Flick to be the coach, he will manage the two next games, because they will play Dortmund tomorrow.

“He asked me if I would be interested because they are looking for a coach. I told him ‘I haven’t thought about it, I need some time to have a think about it’.

“We decided together we will talk next week because I am in Doha until Sunday night. This is the true story.

“I wish well to Bayern who are actually at a turning point, because Hoeness, key man of this club, is leaving, Rummenigge will leave in one year, it seems that the future is uncertain, and this club which always managed stuff by being very discreet and direct, is today very exposed with rumours coming from everywhere.

“For myself, I wish good luck to Bayern and for me the situation is clear.”

Wenger has been out of coaching job since the end of the 2018 season where his Arsenal team lost in the final of the Europa League to Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement

Read also:

His fluid style of football has been likened to Bayern’s preferred approach to the game.

However, often criticized for lack of tactical variation, it is yet to be seen what the 70-year-old would do differently in Germany. Also, it is yet to be seen if he would review his taste for a low budget team, should he land the Bayern job, a relatively high spending side.