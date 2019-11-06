FIFA U17 World Cup : Netherlands knock out Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets

The Nigeria U17 team have crashed out of the ongoing World Cup in Brazil following their disappointing 3-1 loss to the Netherlands early Wednesday.

Striker Sontje Hansen got all the three goals to propel the Oranje past the Golden Eaglets in a tense duel in Gioania.

The Ajax product netted two goals in the opening 15 minutes to put his side in front, then placed the match out of reach for the Nigerians with his penalty goal in the 80th minute.

The result means the Dutch will match up with either Paraguay or Argentina in their quarter-final, while the Golden Eaglets – five-time winners of this tournament – are heading home.

The Golden Eaglets have had to come from behind to win their first two group games but lost their last group game.

Coach Manu Garba boys started on the back foot yet agian in their Round of 16 tie.

They leveled back against the European champions while they were a goal down, then had no more answers as the Netherlands got two other goals

