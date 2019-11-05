UEFA Champions League: Chelsea, secure amazing comeback against Ajax

Related News

It was goals galore at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night as Chelsea came from behind to hold Ajax to a 4-4 draw in one of the UEFA Champions League games.

The Blues were trailing 3-1 at half time and fell further behind 10 minutes into the second half as it looked like a miserable night for Frank Lampard’s men.

However Chelsea turned the game on the head just after the hour mark and almost got a win but it ended in a stalemate at 4-4.

Chelsea had a miserable start just two minutes into the game as Tammy Abraham with an own goal gifted Ajax an early lead.

However the hosts responded quick enough as Jorginho restored parity from the penalty spot.

While one would think that Chelsea would seize the game after the equaliser, it was Ajax that registered two more goals to take a 3-1 lead into half time.

The bad situation got worse for Chelsea as 10 minutes into the second half they conceded their fourth goal.

However three quick fire goals inside 10 minutes saw Chelsea level up 4-4 and almost run away with a victory.

Ajax had two players sent off in the second half of the encounter.

In the other Group H tie, Valencia pummeled Victor Osimhen’s Lille 4-1.

There was also shock at Camp Nou where Peter Olayinka and his Slavia Prague teammates held Barcelona to a barren draw.

Liverpool secured a 2-1 victory over Genk which parades Nigerian striker Stephen Odey.

Group games will continue on Wednesday as battle for places in the knock out stage hots up.